SWAC concludes Jackson State-UAPB practice film investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.– On Friday, November 8th the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) was made aware of allegations regarding the potential unauthorized usage of practice film. After conducting a comprehensive review of the information received, which included an IT analysis provided by DVSportINC, both oral and written statements, written statements from both institutions, individual interviews, along with the consultation of legal counsel, the Conference Office does not have enough substantial evidence to prove any allegations of unethical conduct by Jackson State University.

The Southwestern Athletic Conference has officially concluded its investigation but reserves the right to review any additional information received on this matter.

The Southwestern Athletic Conference upholds an extremely high standard of integrity with all aspects related to athletic competition and we will continue to take proactive steps to ensure fair competition within all sponsored sports.

Images via @gojsutigersfb X account

How It Unfolded

According to sources, the allegations emerged when a UAPB player informed the coaching staff on Oct. 31 that a Jackson State player mentioned Tigers’ defensive personnel were watching UAPB practice footage in their team facility. Alarmed by the claim, UAPB head coach Alonzo Hampton reviewed the team’s video-sharing software and discovered that practice film had been accessed by the account of a former walk-on who was cut from the team in the spring.

Responses from Both Sides

Coach Hampton, along with UAPB athletic director Chris Robinson, contacted the former player, who denied providing Jackson State with access to the film. Speaking to ESPN, the player insisted that he did not share his credentials with anyone at Jackson State but admitted to previously sharing login information with former UAPB teammates. He also revealed that he was unaware his access to the system was still active.

Jackson State’s athletic department did not respond to ESPN’s requests for comment but did later respond to Blake Levine of WJTV.

“We are aware of the allegations brought to the attention of the conference,” officials told Levine. “After working with the conference office and having full transparency into our program, no violations were found and the matter was closed.”

Meanwhile, a UAPB spokesperson confirmed awareness of the investigation but declined further comment at the time.