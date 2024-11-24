HBCU football gets one FCS playoff representative

Tennessee State University (TSU), an HBCU, will face Montana on Nov. 30 at 10:15 p.m. EST in the first round of the 2024 FCS playoffs. This marks TSU’s first postseason appearance since 2013 and the first under head coach Eddie George. The Tigers, who finished the season 9-3, will aim to secure their place in the second round against a tough Montana squad.

TSU has been a balanced team this year, averaging 340.7 total yards per game. Quarterback Draylen Ellis leads the offense with 2,747 passing yards and 22 touchdowns. Wide receiver Karate Brenson has been his top target, amassing 884 yards and four touchdowns. Defensively, the Tigers’ pass rush is spearheaded by Eriq George, who has recorded 12.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks this season.

Montana, 8-4 on the season, brings a dynamic offense averaging 423.1 yards per game. The Grizzlies rely heavily on the ground game, led by Eli Gillman, who has rushed for 956 yards and 13 touchdowns. Quarterback Logan Fife complements the run game with 1,793 passing yards and 14 touchdowns. Montana’s defense is aggressive, particularly linebacker Ryan Tirrell, who has totaled 99 tackles and two sacks this year.

Key matchups include TSU’s defensive front against Montana’s rushing attack, which averages 201 yards per game, and Montana’s secondary against the playmaking ability of TSU’s Karate Brenson. TSU’s ability to pressure Fife and force turnovers could also be a decisive factor, as Montana has thrown six interceptions this season.

The winner will advance to face top-seeded South Dakota State on Dec. 7. This game offers Tennessee State University a chance to make a statement as an HBCU program on the rise under Eddie George’s leadership.



North Carolina Central, the other HBCU thought to have a shot at the FCS playoffs, will miss it with an 8-3 record.