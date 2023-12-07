Jackson State football receiver Seven McGee out of transfer portal

VIEW ALL SCORES
Days after entering the transfer portal, Seven McGee says he’s coming back to Jackson State football.
After dipping his toe in the transfer portal waters, former Oregon running back/wide receiver Seven McGee has decided to head back to Jackson State.

McGee announced his decision to return to JSU on Thursday. 

“After a great talk with Coach Taylor, I’ll be staying and finishing my senior year at Jackson State. Go Tigers,” McGee tweeted.

That comes just days after he tweeted this: 

“I’ll be entering my name in the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility remaining,” McGee tweeted on Monday. “Thank you Jackson!”

McGee caught 19 passes for 136 yards and four touchdowns — all career-highs — his lone season at JSU. Jackson State football went 7-4 in its first season under rookie head coach T.C. Taylor. 

The Rochester, NY native was the ninth-ranked running back in the 2021 recruiting class by 247Sports, and was ranked as the top-ranked player in the state by the site. He committed to the program in Dec. 2018 after being recruited by a number of Power Five programs, including Colorado. He was recruited by Mario Cristobal, who is now the head coach at Miami. 

Seven McGee played in 13 of 14 games as a true freshman for Oregon, starting the season at running back before transitioning to receiver as he rushed 14 times for 61 yards and a touchdown while adding seven receptions for 84 yards in 2021. He briefly entered the transfer portal following his freshman season, only to return to Eugene. McGee played in six games — catching 11 passes for 67 yards — in 2022 before deciding to hit the portal.

McGee had offers from Nevada, UMass, and Florida A&M posted to his Twitter account but ultimately chose Jackson State football as Deion Sanders was on his way out. He appears to now be back in the fold. 

