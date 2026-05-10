Howard softball advances to NCAA Tournament

Howard softball is headed back to the NCAA Tournament after capturing its second consecutive Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championship in dominant fashion.

The top-seeded Bison rolled past South Carolina State 11-2 in five innings Saturday afternoon at TowneBank Field, securing the 2026 MEAC Softball Tournament title and earning the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Howard controlled the championship game from the opening inning, combining disciplined offense, timely hitting and clean defense to complete another postseason run atop the conference.

Howard Offense Powers Championship Run

The Bison lineup wasted little time setting the tone in the title game.

Howard finished with 11 runs on nine hits while also drawing eight walks and consistently creating pressure on the bases. The Bison capitalized on scoring opportunities throughout the afternoon and never allowed South Carolina State to settle into the game.

Senior outfielder Maryn Jordan led the offensive surge with a perfect 3-for-3 performance, driving in three runs while scoring three times. Catcher Makyia Taylor added three RBIs, while Lauryn Jones reached base three times and scored once.

Howard recorded 10 RBIs in the championship victory and received contributions throughout the lineup.

Howard Dominates on Both Sides

While the offense grabbed attention, Howard also delivered a clean defensive performance in the championship game.

The Bison played error-free softball and limited South Carolina State to just four hits. The Bulldogs managed a home run and two RBIs, but Howard maintained control throughout the five-inning victory.

South Carolina State entered the championship after battling through the elimination bracket, but Howard’s balanced performance proved too much to overcome.

Maryn Jordan Headlines Tournament Honors

Following the championship victory, Maryn Jordan was named the MEAC Softball Championship Most Outstanding Performer after leading Howard throughout the tournament.

Head coach Tori Tyson earned Most Outstanding Coach honors as the Bison secured back-to-back MEAC tournament titles.

The Bison also placed multiple players on the All-Tournament Team, including:

Maryn Jordan (OF)

Julia Holt (P)

Makyia Taylor (C)

The repeat championship continues a strong run for the Howard softball program under Tyson’s leadership.

Howard Draws Duke in NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Softball Committee announced Sunday night that Howard will compete in the Durham Regional as part of the 2026 NCAA Division I Softball Championship field.

HU opens tournament play Friday, May 15, against No. 12 national seed Duke in Durham, North Carolina. First pitch is scheduled for noon on the ACC Network.

The four-team regional also includes Arizona and Marshall in a double-elimination format.

Duke enters regional play at 39-14 overall and will host the tournament at Smith Family Stadium.

2026 NCAA Durham Regional

Site: Smith Family Stadium — Durham, North Carolina

Howard Opening Game: Friday, May 15 | Noon ET vs. Duke

Regional Field: Duke, Arizona, Marshall, Howard