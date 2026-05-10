FAMU nabs softball title, will now face Gators

Florida A&M softball is headed to the NCAA Tournament after capturing the 2026 Southwestern Athletic Conference championship in dramatic fashion.

Sophomore Braxtyn Battle delivered a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning Saturday night, lifting the Rattlers to a 2-1 victory over Southern in the SWAC championship game at Gulfport Sportsplex.

The win secured FAMU’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament and completed a postseason run that showcased the resilience and pitching strength of the Rattlers throughout the week.

Battle Delivers Championship Moment

With the score tied 1-1 entering the seventh inning, Florida A&M pieced together the rally that ultimately decided the championship.

Kiara Beltre opened the inning with a bunt single down the first-base line before graduate pitcher Samantha Smith reached base after being hit by a pitch. That brought Battle to the plate as a pinch hitter with the winning run in scoring position.

Battle wasted little time.

The sophomore drove a 1-1 pitch into left field, allowing Beltre to score from second base and sending the Rattlers spilling onto the field in celebration as rain fell across the complex.

The walk-off hit capped a tightly contested championship game between two of the SWAC’s top programs.

Samantha Smith Dominates in the Circle

While Battle delivered the game-winning hit, Samantha Smith made the moment possible with one of her strongest performances of the season.

The graduate pitcher threw a complete game, allowing just two hits and one run across seven innings while helping hold Southern’s powerful lineup in check. Smith finished with four walks and one strikeout while consistently escaping pressure situations.

Southern entered the title game at 37-15 overall and had been one of the most productive offensive teams in the conference.

Instead, Smith controlled the pace throughout the night.

She retired nine consecutive batters during one stretch and closed the game by retiring Southern in order in the top of the seventh inning.

Smith improved to 11-7 on the season with the championship victory.

Ramos Gives FAMU an Early Spark

Florida A&M struck first in the opening inning.

Senior center fielder Neriah Lee reached base before freshman Amya Ramos drove a triple into left-center field to give the Rattlers an early 1-0 lead.

Southern answered in the second inning when Keira MiracleTilford scored on an RBI groundout from Ariel Burton, tying the game at 1-1.

From there, the matchup turned into a pitching duel.

Both teams struggled to break through offensively over the next several innings before Battle’s walk-off hit ended the night.

FAMU Advances to NCAA Gainesville Regional

The SWAC championship victory sends Florida A&M into the NCAA Tournament field for the Gainesville Regional.

The Rattlers will open tournament play Friday, May 15, against Florida at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville.

Florida enters the regional as the No. 6 overall national seed and regional host. Texas State and Georgia Tech round out the four-team bracket.

For Florida A&M, the selection represents another milestone moment for a program that battled through a competitive SWAC schedule before earning its place on the national stage.

2026 NCAA Gainesville Regional

Site: Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium — Gainesville, Florida

FAMU Opening Game: Friday, May 15 | 11 a.m. ET vs. Florida

Regional Field: Florida, Texas State, Georgia Tech, Florida A&M