HBCU football coaching landscape shifts with SC State hire

South Carolina State University has its man as Chennis Berry has been named head coach at the storied program. That takes care of one major vacancy in HBCU football, but it also opens up another job as well as takes a candidate off the board for multiple other jobs.
Berry, according to multiple sources, was a candidate for both Texas Southern University and Southern University jobs. He is now off the list for those jobs.
Texas Southern has interviewed Brett Maxie and Mickey Joseph for its openings, per HBCU Legends citing TSU VP of Athletics Dr. Kevin Granger as its source. Other names have been floated around such as Alcorn State’s Fred McNair and former North Carolina Central head coach and current Tennessee assistant coach Jerry Mack Sr. A source tells HBCU Gameday that Mack is not in the running for the job at this time.
Southern University is looking for a coach for the second time in as many years after parting ways with Eric Dooley. One coach with interest in all three SWAC jobs told HBCU Gameday he felt Southern might be the most likely program in the SWAC with an opening to be able to win quickly. And, clearly, that is the expectation.
Grambling State University is looking for a replacement for Hue Jackson after letting him go late last month. Director of Athletics Dr. Trayvean Scott outlined a 7-10 day window to find Jackson’s replacement — but that was last Tuesday. HBCU Gameday has learned that Renaissance Search And Consulting — the same firm that South Carolina State used to process its search — will be handling the Grambling State search as well.
Of course, the most immediate HBCU football job impacted by Berry’s move is the one he left. Benedict will be looking to replace a coach who led it to 27-7 record in three seasons, winning back-to-back SIAC titles — the first in school history — and leading it to the Division II playoffs twice. Those are big shoes to fill, but Berry has upped the profile of Benedict as well as his own with his success.
Literally across the street at Allen University, the fledgling Division II HBCU has some big shoes to fill as well. The program is looking for a replacement for Teddy Keaton, who took the program from a concept to a 7-3 season in five years. He’s now taken his talents to Clark Atlanta to help try to turn that program into a winner for the first time in more than 30 years.
Staying in the SIAC, Morehouse College is looking for a replacement for Gerard Wilcher who was let go after one season at his alma mater. No candidates have been identified yet for that position as of yet.
Finally, St. Augustine’s University is looking for a new head coach after letting Howard Feggins go during the football season. It is also looking for a new president — so it might be a while.
Stay tuned to HBCU Gameday for updates on these coaching searches and any others that may open up.