Jackson State football loses Seven McGee to transfer portal

Former Oregon player Seven McGee is hitting the transfer portal once again, leaving Jackson State football after one season.

“I’ll be entering my name in the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility remaining,” McGee tweeted on Monday. “Thank you Jackson!”



McGee caught 19 passes for 136 yards and four touchdowns — all career-highs — his lone season at JSU. Jackson State football went 7-4 in its first season under rookie head coach T.C. Taylor.

The Rochester, NY native was the ninth-ranked running back in the 2021 recruiting class by 247Sports, and was ranked as the top-ranked player in the state by the site. He committed to the program in Dec. 2018 after being recruited by a number of Power Five programs, including Colorado. He was recruited by Mario Cristobal, who is now the head coach at Miami.

Seven McGee played in 13 of 14 games as a true freshman for Oregon, starting the season at running back before transitioning to receiver as he rushed 14 times for 61 yards and a touchdown while adding seven receptions for 84 yards in 2021. He briefly entered the transfer portal following his freshman season, only to return to Eugene. McGee played in six games — catching 11 passes for 67 yards — in 2022 before deciding to hit the portal.

McGee had offers from Nevada, UMass, and Florida A&M posted to his Twitter account but ultimately chose Jackson State football as Deion Sanders was on his way out. Now he will be looking for a new home moving forward.



