VIEW ALL SCORES
Jackson State

Jackson State football loses Seven McGee to transfer portal

Former Oregon RB/WR Seven McGee is hitting the portal again after one season at Jackson State.
Posted on

Former Oregon player Seven McGee is hitting the transfer portal once again, leaving Jackson State football after one season. 

“I’ll be entering my name in the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility remaining,” McGee tweeted on Monday. “Thank you Jackson!”

McGee caught 19 passes for 136 yards and four touchdowns — all career-highs — his lone season at JSU. Jackson State football went 7-4 in its first season under rookie head coach T.C. Taylor. 

Seven McGee, Jackson State

The Rochester, NY native was the ninth-ranked running back in the 2021 recruiting class by 247Sports, and was ranked as the top-ranked player in the state by the site. He committed to the program in Dec. 2018 after being recruited by a number of Power Five programs, including Colorado. He was recruited by Mario Cristobal, who is now the head coach at Miami. 

Seven McGee played in 13 of 14 games as a true freshman for Oregon, starting the season at running back before transitioning to receiver as he rushed 14 times for 61 yards and a touchdown while adding seven receptions for 84 yards in 2021. He briefly entered the transfer portal following his freshman season, only to return to Eugene. McGee played in six games — catching 11 passes for 67 yards — in 2022 before deciding to hit the portal.

McGee had offers from Nevada, UMass, and Florida A&M posted to his Twitter account but ultimately chose Jackson State football as Deion Sanders was on his way out. Now he will be looking for a new home moving forward.

Jackson State football loses Seven McGee to transfer portal
Related Items:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

147
2023-2024 Basketball

Mississippi State coach says Southern loss will ‘stay with’ team
Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders, Jerry Jones Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders, Jerry Jones
103
Deion Sanders

Shedeur Sanders could be top pick in NFL draft says Jerry Jones
Juwarn Howell, South Carolina State University Juwarn Howell, South Carolina State University
856
MEAC

South Carolina State University RB Jawarn Howell hits portal
Norfolk State, VCU Norfolk State, VCU
863
2023-2024 Basketball

Norfolk State University hoops takes down VCU
869
The Latest in HBCU Sports and Culture

Weather could taint SWAC Championship Saturday in Tallahassee
To Top
X