VCU, Alcorn State looking to get on track

VCU and Alcorn State are set to battle it out on Sunday afternoon at the Stuart C. Siegel Center. Both teams are on a quest for a win following their previous results coming into this one. VCU lost 85-80 to Memphis, and Alcorn State was defeated by 21 points by Clemson.

VCU | OVR 4-5 | Atlantic 10 0-0 | HOME 3-3

Zeb Jackson comes in trending upwards. Jackson has averages of 14.4 points and 5.6 boards per game for VCU thus far this season and is ranked second on the team for total rebounds. Jackson arrives off an 11-point, 8-rebound performance in the Rams’ last game against Memphis.

The Stuart C. Siegel Center has witnessed several block parties this season, with the Rams averaging an impressive 4.8 blocks per game on their home court.



VCU will look to rebound from a loss to Norfolk State of the MEAC in its previous home game.

Alcorn State | OVR 1-7 | SWAC 0-0 | AWAY 0-7

Alcorn State does not need to be on its home court to light up the scoreboard. The Braves maintain an impressive average of 69.0 points per away game.

Dekedran Thorn has been a leader for the Braves thus far this year on the defensive side of the ball. Thorn comes in averaging 1.4 steals per game, and currently ranks 18th in the SWAC for total steals.

Key Metrics

VCU averages 1.03 points per possession for the season. This ranks 12th in the Atlantic 10 (conference average is 1.08).

Alcorn State turns the ball over 10.9 times per game for the season. This is the fewest per game in the SWAC (conference average is 13.7 turnovers per game).

