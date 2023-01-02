Deion Sanders, JSU drive 2022 HBCU football attendance up

Deion Sanders and Jackson Statereturned to the top of the list and helped HBCU football attendance shoot up in 2022.
Deion Sanders and Jackson Statereturned to the top of the list and helped HBCU football attendance shoot up in 2022.
The Magic City Classic again topped the list with 67,532 fans in stands for the Oct. 29 battle at Birmingham’s Legion Field between Alabama A&M and Alabama State.
It along with the Nov. 26 Bayou Classic in New Orleans at the Caesars’ Superdome were the only games to draw above 60,000 fans this year. The annual Bayou battle between Louisiana HBCU rivals Southern and Grambling State drew 62,337 fans to New Orleans.
The November 19 Florida Classic was not far behind with an unofficial 55,000 packing Orlando’s Camping World Stadium for the showdown between HBCU Florida rivals Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman. A crowd of 53,971 packed the Cotton Bowl on October 1 in Dallas for the annual meeting of Grambling State and Prairie View A&M at the State Fair Classic.
HBCU football attendance: Deion Sanders and JSU left their mark
Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders and his Jackson State Tigers have been the main driver of the attendance numbers going up over the past two seasons. They were certainly in evidence for other top draws. The 2022 season saw 24 games top the 20,000 mark in fan attendance over 17 from last season.
Those 24 games drew 919,874 spectators and averaged 38,010 fans per game. All 13 games of JSU’s 12-1 season were on the list.
The Tigers broke their own FCS home attendance record set in 2021. JSU attracted an average of 44,410 fans to the five games played at Jackson’s Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium this season. It topped the previous record of 42,293 set a year ago.
Just to understand Coach Prime’s effect, JSU attracted an FCS best of 33,762 home fans in 2019.
HBCU football attendance: Jackson State in 2022
The Tigers had four games that topped 50,000 in attendance including three home games – an Oct. 22 homecoming date vs. Campbell (51,596), an Oct. 29 game vs. Southern (53,885) and a SWAC Championship game rematch against Southern in Jackson (53,754) on Dec. 3.
But Coach Prime and the Tigers were also big draws on the road. They packed 51,352 into a Sept. 10 Southern Heritage Classic matchup with Tennessee State and 39,907 in Miami at the Orange Blossom Classic vs. Florida A&M on Sept. 4. In its other neutral site games, Sanders’ Tigers had 22,373 for an Oct. 15 match up in Jacksonville, Fla. with Bethune-Cookman, 32,300 for a Gulf Coast Challenge battle with Alabama A&M in Mobile’s Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Nov. 12 and 49,670 for its season-ending national championship game in the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium vs. North Carolina Central on Dec. 3.
The five neutral site games involving JSU averaged 39,120 fans. JSU attracted an average of 27,814 fans for its three away games on HBCU rival campuses,Deion Sanders, JSU drive 2022 HBCU football attendance up