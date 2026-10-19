HBCUs land nearly $100 million in federal STEM research funding

Ten HBCU institutions are receiving nearly $100 million in federal funding designed to strengthen STEM research and expand their ability to compete for major research opportunities.



The $97.1 million investment comes through the Department of Defense’s HBCU and Minority-Serving Institutions Research and Education Program. The awards support science, technology, engineering and mathematics research capabilities at institutions across the country.

HBCUs land major research awards

North Carolina A&T, Florida A&M and Morgan State each received $10 million. Texas Southern received $9,997,847, while Delaware State received $9,998,873. The University of the District of Columbia was awarded $9,982,865. Fayetteville State will receive $9,905,607. Prairie View A&M received $9,858,194, while Clark Atlanta University landed $9,784,632. Jackson State received $7,573,527.



The funding is particularly notable for North Carolina A&T.

A&T reported a record $113.3 million in sponsored research funding during fiscal year 2026. The university has also said it has exceeded the research spending and doctoral production thresholds associated with Carnegie’s Research 1 classification in recent years.

The latest federal award gives the university another significant investment as it continues expanding its research portfolio.



Fayetteville State’s award also adds to growing research activity across North Carolina’s HBCUs.



“These institutions serve as stewards of academic excellence and innovation, and this federal investment specifically in STEM programs honors that legacy of greatness and expands opportunity for the next generation of scientists,” U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock said in announcing the funding.



The larger question is what nearly $100 million in new research funding actually builds. Federal research awards generally support specific programs and projects rather than functioning as unrestricted money universities can spend anywhere. That could mean new laboratory equipment, faculty research support, graduate assistants, undergraduate research positions or specialized facilities.Those details will determine the long-term value of the awards.



The funding also arrives during a broader push to strengthen HBCU research infrastructure.The Simons Foundation recently announced a separate $23 million initiative supporting HBCU faculty research time and research centers. HBCUs are also expanding doctoral programs and seeking higher Carnegie research classifications.

For institutions historically known for producing Black STEM graduates, the next step isincreasingly about where advanced research itself takes place.North Carolina A&T is already positioning itself for that shift. The university says its faculty have secured more than a half-billion dollars in research support over the past five years.



Now 10 institutions will have additional federal resources to strengthen that capacity. The $97.1 million figure is significant. What the universities build with it could matter much longer.