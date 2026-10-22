Howard men expected to win MEAC Basketball Title

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference released its preseason predicted order of finish and player watch list, with Howard earning the top spot in voting by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.

The Bison collected six of eight first-place votes and 62 points to claim the preseason favorite designation.

Morgan State was picked second with 46 points and one first-place vote, while Norfolk State came in third with 43 points and the remaining first-place vote.

North Carolina Central finished just one point behind Norfolk State in fourth place with 42 points, setting up what could be a competitive race among the conference’s top contenders.

South Carolina State rounded out the top five with 36 points.

Delaware State and Coppin State tied for sixth with 20 points apiece, while Maryland Eastern Shore was selected eighth with 18 points.

Howard Leads MEAC Preseason Expectations

Howard enters the season with a sizable advantage in the preseason voting, finishing 16 points ahead of second-place Morgan State.

The Bison also placed two seniors on the conference’s preseason watch list: guard Cam Gillus and guard Cedric Taylor III.

Morgan State will look to challenge Howard behind fifth-year guard Alfred Worrell Jr. and junior guard Keith Richard, both of whom earned spots on the watch list.

Norfolk State and North Carolina Central could also factor prominently in the conference race. Just one point separated the two programs in the preseason poll, with Norfolk State narrowly earning the third position.

While Howard received the overwhelming majority of first-place votes, Morgan State and Norfolk State each earned support as a potential conference champion.

2026-27 MEAC Men’s Basketball Preseason Predicted Order of Finish

First-place votes in parentheses

Rank Team Points 1 Howard (6) 62 2 Morgan State (1) 46 3 Norfolk State (1) 43 4 North Carolina Central 42 5 South Carolina State 36 T-6 Delaware State 20 T-6 Coppin State 20 8 Maryland Eastern Shore 18

MEAC Announces 16-Player Preseason Watch List

The conference also unveiled its 2026-27 men’s basketball preseason watch list, featuring two players from each of its eight member institutions.

The selections include a combination of experienced upperclassmen, fifth-year players and younger talent expected to make an impact during the upcoming season.

Coppin State

Brendan Johnson — Junior, Guard — Baltimore, Md.

Tafara Gapare — Fifth Year, Forward — Wellington, New Zealand

Delaware State

Nehemiah Reedus — Senior, Forward — St. Louis, Mo.

Rahmir Moore — Fifth Year, Guard — Philadelphia, Pa.

Howard

Cam Gillus — Senior, Guard — Falls Church, Va.

Cedric Taylor III — Senior, Guard — Atlanta, Ga.

Maryland Eastern Shore

Levi Beckwith — Sophomore, Forward — Raleigh, N.C.

Saadiq Moore — Junior, Point Guard — Pasadena, Calif.

Morgan State

Alfred Worrell Jr. — Fifth Year, Guard — Washington, D.C.

Keith Richard — Junior, Guard — Dallas, Texas

Norfolk State

Bahsil Laster — Junior, Guard — Philadelphia, Pa.

Jordan Skyers — Freshman, Guard — Harlem, N.Y.

North Carolina Central

Ryan Archey — Senior, Guard — Prince George’s County, Md.

Maurice Vassel — Junior, Forward — St. Ann, Jamaica

South Carolina State

Mitchell Taylor — Junior, Guard — Atlanta, Ga.

Noah Treadwell — Sophomore, Guard — Atlanta, Ga.

MEAC Basketball Race Takes Shape

The preseason poll establishes Howard as the clear favorite entering the 2026-27 campaign, but the close voting among Morgan State, Norfolk State and North Carolina Central suggests there could be plenty of competition near the top of the standings.

With conference play still ahead, the preseason selections provide an early look at the teams and players expected to shape the race for the MEAC men’s basketball championship.