HBCU D2 Band of the Year: New No. 1, new wrinkle for October

HBCU bands have a new Division II No. 1 in the Red Lobster Band of the Year rankings, presented by Cricket. But Fayetteville State University’s rise comes with another significant development: an evolving scoring rubric.



Leadership says the adjustment reflects the bands’ growth. Musicality and Pictures, Drill and Design each now carry 120 possible points, up from 80.



Dr. Kenneth Ruff, BOTY co-chair and North Carolina A&T director of bands emeritus, explained the change in a statement supplied to HBCU Gameday.



“The goal and mission of the BOTY Committee is to foster the overall improvement of all HBCU Marching Bands, which leads us to continually tweak the adjudication process. The committee increased the scores in the areas of Musicality and Pictures, Drill and Design because many of the bands have exceeded the previous rubric with their monthly outstanding performances. Taylor stated the increase from 80 to 120 points in both categories will give the HBCU Bands even higher goals to shoot for.”



That means October’s raw totals require context. The expanded scoring range changes the scale from September, so higher totals alone do not measure improvement.



John T. Grant, executive director of the Red Lobster Band of the Year, said the rubric should develop alongside the programs.



“We want it to evolve,” Grant told HBCU Gameday.



He connected that evolution to the competition’s mission of helping HBCU bands improve. Future adjustments would reflect continued progress, he explained.

October HBCU Division II Band of the Year Top 15

Rank School — Band Score 1 Fayetteville State — Marching Bronco eXpress 376.8 2 Virginia State — Trojan Explosion 373.65 3 Albany State — Marching Rams Show Band 371.15 4 Fort Valley State — Blue Machine Marching Band 360.65 5 Tuskegee — Marching Crimson Pipers 359.33 6 Miles — Purple Marching Machine 354.65 7 Savannah State — Powerhouse of the South 348.1 8 Langston — Marching Pride 335.25 9 Bowie State — Symphony of Soul 332.95 10 Elizabeth City State — Sound of Class 330.15 11 Central State — Invincible Marching Marauders 329.45 12 Benedict — Band of Distinction 328.1 13 Clark Atlanta — Mighty Marching Panthers 325.15 14 Talladega — Great Tornado Band 324.75 15 Johnson C. Smith — International Institution of Sound 318.78

Fayetteville State’s Marching Bronco eXpress leads with 376.8 points, just 3.15 ahead of Virginia State’s Trojan Explosion. Albany State sits third at 371.15, placing the leading three HBCU bands within 5.65 points.



The category results show different strengths. Fayetteville State leads musicality at 116.3 and percussion at 65. Virginia State tops pictures, drill, design and marching maneuvers with 106.5. Albany State leads auxiliary at 44, while Fort Valley State claims drum majors with 59.



Those results also show why overall balance matters. Savannah State ranks seventh overall despite placing second in percussion and drum majors, plus third in musicality.



Musicality is particularly competitive among these HBCU programs. Benedict scores 116.1, followed by Savannah State at 116 and Miles at 115.9. Just four-tenths of a point separates the category’s first four bands. Benedict nevertheless sits 12th overall, demonstrating the difference between a leading musicality score and a top-five overall position.



Fayetteville State pairs its two category victories with third place in auxiliary and fourth in drum majors and picture-and-drill. Virginia State supports its picture-and-drill victory with second place in auxiliary and third in percussion. Albany State finishes second in picture-and-drill alongside its auxiliary victory. Each contender brings a different combination of strengths.

Evolving HBCU bands, rotating judges and the final five

The evaluation process also rotates judges across categories during the regular season. Professor Dowell Taylor, BOTY co-chair and Jackson State director of bands emeritus, explained why that matters.



“Red Lobster’s (BOTY) adjudicators rotate categories throughout the season to prevent bias, introduce fresh perspectives, ensure fairness, and promote growth. This approach also prevents bands from catering to a specific critic’s preferences and encourages them to develop every aspect of their program, including music, drill, percussion, and auxiliaries, to a high and balanced standard.”



For HBCU band supporters, that puts the monthly order in perspective. A strong section can help a program contend, but the process encourages development across the entire performance.



The next major target is November’s final top five. The Atlanta contestants will come from that group, with all five programs remaining in consideration. Finishing first in October does not secure an Atlanta invitation.



Likewise, a band outside the current top five still has work ahead and a reason to push. October provides a snapshot of the standings, while November establishes the final selection pool.



That makes the fifth-place boundary especially important. Tuskegee currently holds that position with 359.33 points, 4.68 ahead of sixth-place Miles College. Fort Valley State sits just 1.32 points above Tuskegee in fourth.



Fayetteville State owns October’s No. 1 ranking. The larger goal for every HBCU band chasing Atlanta is earning a place in November’s final five.