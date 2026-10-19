HBCU Football polls have new No. 1 teams after Week 7

Jackson State is back on top of the Black College Football Poll, while Virginia State has taken over the No. 1 ranking in Division II following another week of movement across HBCU football.

The Week 7 rankings, released Monday, October 19, feature new leaders in both divisions, with Jackson State returning to No. 1 in the Division I FCS poll and Virginia State climbing to the top of the Division II rankings.

For the third consecutive week, a different team occupies the top spot in the FCS poll, reflecting a competitive race among the nation’s leading HBCU football programs.

Jackson State returns to No. 1 in FCS poll

Jackson State moved up from No. 2 to No. 1 following its victory over Florida A&M, collecting 400 points and 13 of the 21 available first-place votes.

The Tigers are 6-1 overall and 3-1 in SWAC play.

Alabama A&M continued its climb in the rankings, moving from No. 3 to No. 2 after defeating Grambling State. The Bulldogs received 372 points and six first-place votes, strengthening their position among the top teams in the conference.

South Carolina State moved up two positions to No. 3 despite having an open date. The Bulldogs received 332 points and two first-place votes.

Morgan State, which held the No. 1 ranking last week, dropped three spots to No. 4 following a road loss to Tennessee State. Delaware State rounded out the top five after moving up one position.

Alabama State makes biggest jump; two teams tied at No. 6

Alabama State made the largest upward move in the FCS rankings, climbing three positions from No. 9 to No. 6 after defeating Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

The Hornets finished tied with Grambling State at No. 6, with both programs receiving 134 points.

Grambling dropped from No. 4 following its road loss to Alabama A&M.

Bethune-Cookman returned to the rankings at No. 8 after defeating Mississippi Valley State, while Norfolk State slipped one position to No. 9 despite having an open date.

Prairie View A&M also reentered the top 10, checking in at No. 10 following its victory over Alcorn State.

Alcorn State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff dropped out of the rankings.

Rank Team Record Points 1 Jackson State 6-1 400 2 Alabama A&M 6-2 372 3 South Carolina State 5-2 332 4 Morgan State 5-2 296 5 Delaware State 4-3 214 T-6 Alabama State 4-3 134 T-6 Grambling State 4-3 134 8 Bethune-Cookman 4-3 110 9 Norfolk State 4-3 98 10 Prairie View A&M 3-5 76

Others receiving votes: Alcorn State (68), Howard (24), North Carolina A&T (10), Southern (6) and Arkansas-Pine Bluff (4).

Virginia State takes over Division II rankings

Virginia State is the new No. 1 team in the Division II Black College Football Poll.

The Trojans moved up from No. 2 following a victory over Shaw, collecting 258 points and 10 of the 14 available first-place votes.

Virginia State enters the new week with a 7-1 overall record and a perfect 6-0 mark in CIAA play.

Johnson C. Smith continued its climb, moving from No. 3 to No. 2 after defeating Lincoln (PA). The Golden Bulls received 240 points and two first-place votes.

Virginia Union climbed one position to No. 3 following its victory over Bowie State, giving the CIAA the top three positions in the Division II rankings.

Benedict makes statement with win over former No. 1

One of the biggest developments in the Division II poll came from Benedict College.

The Tigers climbed from No. 6 to No. 4 after defeating previously top-ranked Edward Waters.

Benedict received 212 points and two first-place votes, making the Tigers one of only three Division II programs to receive first-place consideration this week.

Edward Waters experienced the largest drop in the rankings, falling four positions from No. 1 to No. 5 following the loss.

Kentucky State slipped one position to No. 6 despite defeating Lane, while Central State remained at No. 7.

Fayetteville State climbed to No. 8 following a victory over Elizabeth City State.

Albany State dropped to No. 9 after losing to Tuskegee, which returned to the rankings at No. 10.

Rank Team Record Points 1 Virginia State 7-1 258 2 Johnson C. Smith 6-1 240 3 Virginia Union 6-1 222 4 Benedict 6-1 212 5 Edward Waters 5-2 158 6 Kentucky State 6-2 150 7 Central State 4-3 94 8 Fayetteville State 4-3 86 9 Albany State 3-4 38 10 Tuskegee 3-4 28

Others receiving votes: Miles (20), Bowie State (12), Shaw (12) and Morehouse (10).

With new No. 1 teams in both divisions, the latest Black College Football Poll reflects a season in which the rankings have remained fluid.

Jackson State’s return to the top of the FCS poll comes amid a competitive race featuring Alabama A&M, South Carolina State and Morgan State.

In Division II, Virginia State leads a strong CIAA contingent occupying the first three positions, while Benedict’s victory over Edward Waters has significantly changed the order of the top five.

The Black College Football Poll combines votes from coaches and media members covering HBCU football. The rankings recognize programs competing at the NCAA Division I FCS and Division II levels and are endorsed by the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA and SIAC.