SWAC expands free TV Coverage through deal with Gray Media

The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced a new collaboration with Gray Media and Triple B Media that will bring dozens of SWAC sporting events to local broadcast television stations in select markets.

The agreement adds another viewing option for fans following the recent announcement of the SWAC TV free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel.

Together, the two distribution platforms will expand access to athletic events involving the conference’s 12 member institutions across its 18 sponsored sports.

SWAC Games Coming to Local Television

Gray Media stations serving markets with SWAC member institutions will carry a variety of athletic events, including football, men’s and women’s basketball, soccer and other sports.

Among the markets and stations identified in the announcement are:

Huntsville, Alabama: WAFF and WAAY

WAFF and WAAY Montgomery, Alabama: WSFA, WCOV and WIYC

WSFA, WCOV and WIYC Jackson, Mississippi: WLBT

The broadcasts will focus on sporting events involving SWAC institutions in their respective local markets.

Specific game schedules and broadcast assignments have not yet been announced. Fans are encouraged to check their local television listings for availability.

More Ways for SWAC Fans to Watch

The agreement represents another step in the SWAC’s efforts to increase the visibility of its athletic programs and provide additional ways for fans to follow conference competition.

By combining the recently announced SWAC TV FAST channel with traditional over-the-air television broadcasts, the conference can reach viewers through both streaming platforms and local television stations.

“This collaboration shows Gray’s continued focus on free local sports for local viewers,” said Joshua Pila, Gray Media’s Vice President of Content Acquisition. “We appreciate the forward thinking of both SWAC and Triple B to reach fans everywhere.”

SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland emphasized the conference’s commitment to expanding access to its athletic events.

“We remain committed to making SWAC athletic events accessible to our fans through a variety of viewing options,” McClelland said. “We appreciate the continued efforts of our media partners to support the visibility of our member institutions and student-athletes.”

What This Means for SWAC Fans

The addition of local broadcast television provides another avenue for SWAC supporters to watch conference athletics without requiring a paid television subscription.

It also creates opportunities for additional exposure for sports beyond football and basketball, with soccer and other men’s and women’s competitions included in the planned programming.

For SWAC institutions, the expanded distribution could help bring athletic events to audiences who may not regularly watch through streaming services.

The announcement does not specify which games will air on individual stations or how many broadcasts each market will receive.

Those details are expected to become clearer as broadcast schedules are released.

The collaboration brings together the SWAC, Triple B Media, which specializes in television network operations and content distribution, and Gray Media, a major owner of local television stations across the United States.