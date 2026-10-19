MLB, HBCU legend earns medal from FL Gov. Ron Desantis

MLB and HBCU legend Andre Dawson was awarded the Florida Governor’s Medal of Freedom by Ron DeSantis.



Dawson became the first athlete to receive the honor. The only other sports figure previously recognized was former Florida State head football coach Bobby Bowden, who received the award in 2021.



Surrounded by a large contingent of FAMU Rattlers, Dawson accepted the recognition as DeSantis recalled watching the Hall of Famer play for the Chicago Cubs.

Ron DeSantis watched baseball growing up

“I was primarily a Braves fan, but the thing is, I watched a lot of Cubs because the Cubs played in the day most of the time,” DeSantis said. “I don’t even know if Wrigley (Field) had lights at the time. Andre’s first year, he won the the NLMVP and I mean, you look at the numbers, ridiculous numbers, but the thing about it is, and you know, the Cubs were lovable, but they were lovable losers, right?,” he joked.



Dawson earned National League Most Valuable Player in the MLB while playing for a last-place Cubs team, a testament to his exceptional individual performance. An eight-time Gold Glove winner, he endeared himself to fans through his outstanding play and sustained excellence throughout his career.

Dawson was speechless about the honor

Usually comfortable expressing himself, Dawson appeared deeply moved by the recognition.



“This is, you know, this is phenomenal. I can’t express enough how grateful, how gratifying it is,” Dawson said. “As the governor mentioned, it’s been a journey, and you can’t make that journey alone. I have basically tried to live by the standards instilled in me by my grandmother, who was perhaps my most inspiring person. She told me to get on your knees, pray, be thankful of your blessings, be thankful before you even receive your blessings, and she was always an advocate of education.”



The FAMU delegation included President Marva B. Johnson, J.D.; Vice President and Director of Athletics John Davis; head baseball coach Jamey Shouppe; head softball coach Brittaney Beal; head men’s basketball coach Charlie Ward; head women’s basketball coach Bridgette Gordon; and FAMU Sports Hall of Fame Chairman Marvin Green Jr. University administrators, athletics staff, student-athletes and supporters also attended. Angela Suggs, special assistant to the president, helped coordinate much of the occasion.

FAMU President helped facilitate the honor

Johnson praised Dawson for bringing distinction to his HBCU through his accomplishments and the example he continues to set for its students.



“You are the first FAMU rattler to be enshrined in Cooperstown, and we are incredibly proud of you, “ Johnson said. “Your story is more than a story about statistics.

Talent opened the door for you, sir. Discipline, character, and commitment carried you to the top of the game, and that is the example that our students have the honor of following every day.”



Dawson’s recognition followed a recent return to Tallahassee for the FAMU Sports Hall of Fame’s 50th Enshrinement celebration. His connection to the university has remained strong throughout his MLB career and beyond.



He continues to credit FAMU and legendary baseball coach Costa “Pop” Kittles for believing in him and offering him an opportunity after a knee injury during his senior year of high school caused other schools to back away.