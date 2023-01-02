North Carolina A&T star Jazmin Harris named CAA POTW

By

EAST GREENSBORO – North Carolina A&T women’s basketball graduate center Jazmin Harris received her first career Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) honor as the conference named her player of the week on Monday.

“This is such a deserving recognition of her dedication,” said A&T coach Tarrell Robinson . “She has been our most consistent performer at this point in the season. I’m truly happy to see her receive confirmation of her hard work.”

The award makes Harris the first player in program history to receive CAA player of the week and the second to win a CAA weekly honor. Chaniya Clark earned rookie of the week on Dec. 12.

Harris averaged a double-double last week with 18.0 points and 11.0 rebounds in two CAA wins. She also averaged 2.5 blocks and 1.0 assists and shot 15-for-22 (.682) from the floor.

In the Aggies first-ever CAA contest, Harris led the team with 18 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots on 7-for-11 shooting from the field for her second consecutive double-double as the Aggies defeated Elon 67-50 Friday night at Corbett Sports Center.

Harris posted 18 points and 12 rebounds two days later in a 66-58 win at College of Charleston to mark her third consecutive double-double, the 10th of her collegiate career and the seventh as an A&T Aggie. She also had an assist and a block on 8-for-11 shooting in the first CAA road victory in program history.

For the season, Harris ranks sixth in the CAA in points per game (15.5), second in rebounds per game (9.2), second in total rebounds (119), and third in blocked shots per game (1.9). In addition, Harris leads the conference in field goal percentage (.559). Nationally, she ranks 37th in field goal percentage, 47th in rebounds per game, 58th in total rebounds, 25th in blocks per game and 24th in total blocks (25).

Harris is tied for the CAA lead and ranks 39th nationally with five double-doubles.

North Carolina A&T will continue its three-game road trip with stops in West Long Branch, N.J., to face Monmouth Friday at 7 p.m. and Hampstead, NY, to play Hofstra Sunday at 2 p.m.

