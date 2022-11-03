HBCU Stats Leaders: Through games of Oct. 29, 2022

The 5-7, 180-pound sophomore from Hammonton, N. J. has topped the 100-yard rushing mark in seven straight games. Byers has carried the ball 237 times for 1,669 yards (7.0 yards per carry) and 18 rushing touchdowns this season. He currently has two receiving touchdowns giving him a combined 20 TDs in total. He’s averaging CIAA, NCAA Div. II and HBCU bests of 185.4 rushing yards per game.
Byers leads HBCU and Div. II players in all-purpose yards (216.78 ypg.)
Bear in mind, Byers has rushed for over 100 yards in seven straight games. He surpassed 300 yards in one game (319 vs. Valdosta State on Sept. 10). He topped 200 yards on the ground in two others (277 vs. Bowie State on Oct. 15 and 205 on Oct. 8 vs. Elizabeth City State). He also had 199 rushing yards on Sept. 17 vs. Livingstone.
In other words, some of these records are reachable. It just depends on how much VUU head coach Dr. Alvin Parker decides to run him on Saturday. Byers had a season-high 40 carries (and 187 rushing yards and four TDs) in an Oct. 22 win over Lincoln (Pa.).
Chowan kept Byers out of the end zone for the first time this season. The Hawks handed VUU a 26-21 loss. It was the Panthers’ (8-1, 6-1 CIAA N) first loss of the season.
HBCU Stats Leaders: Bhayshul Tuten
NC A&T sophomore Bhayshul Tuten moved up in the HBCU and FCS rushing charts with his 256-yard outing Saturday in a win over Campbell. Like Byers, it was his seventh consecutive game with over 100 rushing yards.
With that effort, the 5-9, 195-pound Tuten went over the 1,000-yard mark on the season and now has 1,032 yards through eight games. He is tenth in the FCS in yards per carry (6.88), fifth in rushing yards (1,032) and and fourth in rushing yards per game (124.0). He is only behind Byers in HBCU rushing numbers.
Fort Valley State redshirt junior Emanuel Wilson is the third member of the HBCU 1,000-yard club. Wilson is prominent in the HBCU and Div. II rushing stats. Wilson, out of Charlotte N. C. and a transfer from J. C. Smith, tops the SIAC rushing charts at 127.8 yards per game with 14 rushing TDs. His rushing stats per game are third in the HBCU ranks and ninth in Div. II.
He has led his JSU Tigers to a perfect 8-0 record. JSU currently sits atop the SWAC East Division with a 5-0 record. The Tigers stayed at fifth in the AFCA FCS Coaches Poll and ninth in the STATS Perform FCS Top 25 despite a 35-0 shutout win over Southern Saturday.
Sanders is fourth in completion percentage (.712, 228 of 320), second in completions per game (28.50 cpg.), fourth in passing TDs (24), fifth in passing yards (2,425), fourth in passing yards per game (303.12), tied for third in points responsible for (170) and points responsible for per game (21.2 ppg.).
Sanders puts up 322.4 yards per game in total offense that leads all HBCU performers and is fourth in the FCS.
HBCU Stats Leaders: Jackson State defense
The Jackson State defense, in a word, is dominant.
The Tigers are tops in total defense in the FCS surrendering just 194.1 yards per game. No other defense is holding opponents under 200 yards.
JSU is also No. 1 in scoring defense, giving up just 71 points (8.8 per game) on the season. They lead the FCS in passing yards allowed per game at 133.2 and are fifth in rushing defense, yielding 80.9 yards per game.
Senior linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. is one of the ringleaders of the JSU defense. The hard-hitting 6-2, 225-pounder leads all HBCU players with eight forced fumbles, third in the FCS. He leads Jackson State with 54 total tackles, 32 solos.
NC A&T’s Tuten is fifth in all-purpose yards at 155.6 yards per game.
HBCU stats leaders continue to be among the nation’s best.
HBCU Stats Leaders; Jada Byers
Wilson has five games of over 100 rushing yards with a high of 262 yards (on 20 carries) in a season-opening win over Tuskegee.
Sanders in the spotlight
Jackson State sophomore quarterback Shedeur Sanders is certainly doing everything he can to win the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year Award and the Walter Payton FCS Offensive Player of the Year Award. Sanders won the Jerry Rice Award as the best freshman in the FCS a year go. His numbers are better this year.
Thru games of October 29, 2022