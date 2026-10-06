ACC launches 37-game basketball initiative featuring HBCU programs

The ACC is putting HBCU basketball on a larger platform during the 2026-27 season, announcing a new initiative that will connect dozens of games between Atlantic Coast Conference schools and Historically Black Colleges and Universities under one banner.



The conference announced Tuesday the launch of “Two Traditions. One Court.”, an initiative built around at least 37 men’s and women’s basketball games featuring ACC teams and 18 HBCU programs.



A 38th matchup could be added depending on tournament results involving Virginia Tech and Alcorn State.



Rather than treating the games as isolated non-conference matchups, the ACC says it plans to use ACC Network and ACC Network Extra to create coordinated coverage and storytelling around the games, players, coaches and institutions involved.

“This season, the ACC is proud to launch an initiative that will spotlight at least 37 men’s and women’s basketball games between our programs and HBCUs,” ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said.



Phillips said the initiative gives the conference an opportunity to recognize the histories of both ACC basketball and HBCU athletics while highlighting connections between the two.

HBCU basketball gets an ACC spotlight

The ACC developed the initiative after discussions with leadership from the MEAC, SWAC, Hampton University and Tennessee State University.



MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills said she hopes the partnership creates opportunities that stretch beyond one basketball season.



“We hope this is just the beginning of even more opportunities to showcase the excellence, tradition and impact of HBCU basketball and create connections that can benefit our student-athletes and programs for years to come,” Stills said.



SWAC Commissioner Charles McClelland also pointed to storytelling as a major part of the collaboration.



“The partnership with the ACC to bring storytelling to HBCU Basketball will continue the growth for each program,” McClelland said.



The schedule features programs from across the HBCU landscape, including North Carolina Central, Norfolk State, Hampton, Florida A&M, Southern, Grambling State, Morgan State, South Carolina State and Tennessee State.



There are 20 scheduled men’s matchups. The women’s slate currently guarantees 17 games with the potential for an 18th.

Big HBCU matchups highlight schedule

Several games immediately stand out.



Florida A&M’s men will travel to Florida State on Nov. 2, followed by the FAMU women making the same trip on Nov. 8.



North Carolina Central women’s basketball will play North Carolina in Chapel Hill on Nov. 11.



Grambling State’s men travel to Duke on Dec. 17, while Hampton will face Georgia Tech and Wake Forest on the men’s side.



One of the most noteworthy matchups flips the traditional setup of these games.



Instead of the HBCU traveling to the ACC program, Duke women’s basketball will visit Norfolk State on Nov. 12. Norfolk State will also travel to North Carolina and Virginia later in the season.

That home game gives an HBCU program an opportunity to host one of college basketball’s most recognizable brands rather than simply serving as an early-season road opponent.

FAMU Coach Charlie Ward

ACC and HBCU connections run deeper than schedule

The initiative also highlights the number of former ACC players and coaches who are now helping lead HBCU basketball programs.



Former Duke national champion Kenneth Blakeney is the head coach at Howard, while fellow Duke champion Nolan Smith now leads Tennessee State.



Florida State legend and 1993 Heisman Trophy winner Charlie Ward is the head men’s basketball coach at Florida A&M.



Courtney Simmons, a former Louisville player, leads Grambling State women’s basketball.



Howard associate head coach Nate James is another former Duke national champion, while the Bison staff also includes former Georgia Tech assistant Rod Balanis.



Those connections give the ACC another storyline to develop beyond wins and losses.



For HBCU basketball, however, the lasting significance of Two Traditions. One Court. will depend on what happens after the games are announced.



HBCU programs have played major-conference opponents for decades, often traveling on the road for non-conference games. What makes this initiative different is the decision to package those matchups collectively and promise additional exposure around the athletes, coaches and institutions involved.



If that storytelling materializes — and eventually leads to more exposure, more home games against major programs or deeper scheduling relationships — the ACC’s newest initiative could become much more than a marketing campaign.



For now, 37 games involving 18 HBCU programs gives the conference plenty of opportunities to show exactly what Two Traditions. One Court. can become.