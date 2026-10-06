ICE is releasing HBCU basketball player Aminata Seck

HBCU basketball player Aminata Seck of Kentucky State University is set to be released from ICE custody after nearly two months of detention, according to her attorney Sadiqa Reynolds.



Reynolds announced Tuesday that Seck, a 26-year-old HBCU student-athlete from Senegal, will be released on a $2,500 bond.



“Amina Seck will be released from custody on $2500 bond today,” Reynolds wrote on social media, thanking members of the legal team and others who helped advocate for Seck.



The development represents the biggest breakthrough yet in a case that has drawn national attention since Seck was detained Aug. 7 at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. She was traveling with Kentucky State women’s basketball coach Amani Williams to New York for an HBCU basketball event when she was taken into custody.



Seck has remained detained while also dealing with significant medical issues, including an ACL injury that requires surgery.

Deportation order previously rescinded

Her release comes less than a week after another major legal victory.

An immigration judge granted Seck’s motion to reopen her immigration case on Sept. 30 after finding she had demonstrated that she did not receive notice of an earlier immigration hearing. The previous removal order against her was rescinded, giving Seck another opportunity to argue her case.

The ruling also made Seck eligible for a bond hearing while her immigration proceedings continue.



Her attorneys have maintained that Seck did not knowingly miss the hearing that eventually led to the removal order. The Department of Homeland Security previously said she had overstayed her authorized period in the United States and was ordered removed after failing to appear for immigration court.



Seck’s immigration case is not over. Her release on bond allows her to leave custody while the proceedings continue.

Medical concerns grew while Seck remained in custody

Questions surrounding Seck’s health became another major part of the case.



Seck entered detention while dealing with a torn ACL and meniscus and missed a scheduled surgical procedure while in custody. Reynolds later said Seck suffered an apparent seizure or another medical emergency that resulted in hospitalization.



Her attorneys also challenged her continued detention through a federal habeas corpus petition filed in September.



Meanwhile, Williams became one of Seck’s most visible advocates.



The Kentucky State coach encouraged supporters to donate toward legal expenses, write letters describing Seck’s character and share messages supporting the effort to bring her home. That effort now appears to have reached an important milestone.

Kentucky State standout gets chance to return home

Before the legal battle began, Seck was establishing herself as one of Kentucky State’s top players.



The 6-foot-4 center earned Third-Team All-SIAC honors after averaging 11.7 points and 7.3 rebounds during the 2025-26 season. She also received the SIAC Elite 16 award recognizing academic achievement.



Now, after weeks in ICE custody, the Kentucky State HBCU standout is expected to leave detention on bond.



Her immigration case remains active, and questions surrounding her long-term status still have to be resolved.



But for Seck, Williams and the supporters who rallied behind the #BringAminaHome effort, Tuesday brought the update they had been waiting for: Aminata Seck is coming home.