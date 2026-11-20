SALISBURY, N.C. — Livingstone College is making history as the women’s volleyball program at the HBCU prepares to compete in the NCAA tournament for the first time. The Blue Bears (29-6) earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Division II Women’s Volleyball Championship following a historic season that included a trip to the CIAA championship game.



Livingstone College enters the Atlantic Regional as the No. 8 seed and faces top-seeded Gannon University on Friday, Nov. 20, in Erie, Pennsylvania.



For Curtis J. Walker Sr., Livingstone’s Vice President of Athletics and Athletic Operations, the historic achievement reflects years of work by head coach Ericka Charleston and her players.



“It’s been an exciting year watching our women’s volleyball games,” Walker told HBCU Gameday during an exclusive interview on campus. “Coach Charleston and her team has done a great job of putting things in place,” Walker said, noting that the coach has established her recruiting foundation and team culture over several seasons.



The Blue Bears surpassed the program’s previous single-season record of 26 victories, according to Walker, before finishing their CIAA tournament run with 29 wins.



Livingstone went 19-3 in CIAA play and reached the conference championship match before falling to Fayetteville State in three sets. Despite the loss, the selection committee rewarded the Blue Bears with an at-large invitation to the 64-team national championship field.



“To be in the NCAA for the first time, I think, in volleyball history here, it’s very commendable,” Walker said.

Livingstone College builds championship culture

Charleston earned CIAA Coach of the Year honors after guiding the Blue Bears through their remarkable regular season.



Livingstone College also claimed two major individual conference awards. Oliwia Jaroszewicz earned CIAA Offensive Player of the Year honors, while Hailey Henriquez received Rookie of the Year recognition. Jaroszewicz enters the NCAAs with a team-leading 419 kills. Henriquez has recorded 46 service aces, while libero Tialofa Alofipo leads Livingstone with 626 digs.



The accomplishments have attracted attention across the HBCU athletic landscape, but Livingstone President Dr. Anthony J. Davis believes the success represents something bigger than wins and losses.



“I’ll give you one word intentionality,” Davis told HBCU Gameday.



“When you want to build a championship culture, you have to understand that it’s not only the culture — we use that term loosely — it’s also the climate.”



Davis emphasized creating an environment where student-athletes can succeed academically and athletically.



“These young women are not only showing up on the volleyball court, they’re also showing up in the classroom,” Davis said.

HBCU program faces established NCAA power

The Blue Bears now face one of the Atlantic Region’s established powers. Gannon enters Friday’s matchup with a 24-5 record after winning the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Tournament championship.



The Golden Knights are making their 17th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and have reached the Division II Elite Eight in each of the past two seasons.



Livingstone College, meanwhile, enters the NCAA tournament without the same postseason experience but with one of the most successful seasons in program history.



Walker sees his responsibility as supporting the coaches and student-athletes who have positioned the program for success.



“I’m here as a supporter, and anything that student athletes and coaches need is what I really want to use my presence for,” Walker said.



Regardless of Friday’s result, the Blue Bears have already established a new standard for Livingstone volleyball.



And for a historic HBCU seeking to strengthen its athletic identity, the opportunity to compete on the national stage represents another significant step forward.