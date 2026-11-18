Vince Hill watched Johnson C. Smith’s turnaround from the stands before helping finish it on the field. The HBCU Legacy Bowl brings his next audition home to Atlanta.

Vince Hill could hear what people thought of Johnson C. Smith (JCSU) football before he ever made a tackle for the Golden Bulls. He sat out the 2024 HBCU football season after transferring from Tuskegee University. From the stands, he heard people say Smith might win a few games, but it wouldn’t amount to much.

Hill understood the skepticism. When Maurice Flowers first reached out to him coming out of high school, Hill looked up the program’s record and decided to go elsewhere. By the time he entered the portal in 2024, he had seen enough progress to take another call.

His conversations with Flowers and defensive coordinator Barry Tripp convinced him to come to Charlotte, even though he would have to wait to get on the field.

Two years later, Vincent “Vince” Hill Jr. has a CIAA championship, back-to-back first-team All-CIAA honors at JCSU and an invitation to the 2027 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl. The all-star game moves to Atlanta on Feb. 27, giving the linebacker an opportunity to work in front of NFL evaluators in the city he calls home.

Hill already had a résumé when he arrived at Smith. He earned first-team All-SIAC honors as a freshman at Tuskegee. Then, in his first season on the field for JCSU, he helped the Golden Bulls win the 2025 CIAA title. He led Smith with 89 tackles and 9.5 tackles for loss this fall, then picked off a pass in the 2026 CIAA championship rematch.

The Legacy Bowl gives him a new set of teammates, a new playbook, and a new window to show NFL scouts that he can become a useful contributor at the next level.

What an HBCU captain learned from the sideline

In his Season 5 interview for Brick x Brick with JCSU Football, Hill admitted he initially thought some of Flowers’ routines were theatrical. The formal team meetings and the structure took some getting used to. Sitting out gave him time to see how a program that had spent years losing games was trying to change what players expected of each other.

By the time JCSU played for the 2025 championship, Hill was paying attention to who could keep the room together. In the interview, he brought up Josh Bostic and Zack Thomas, teammates who knew when the locker room needed a little more energy. Hill talked about them in the same breath as players who got more snaps.

That energy takes center stage in “Not Done Yet,” the two-part championship event of Brick x Brick that serves as season 4 of the ‘HBCU Hard Knocks’ docuseries.

A team as large as JCSU football needed people who noticed when somebody was down or drifting. A captain could only see so much.

“A leader understands the people around him as well because everybody doesn’t respond the same,” Hill said.

That’s part of what makes Hill interesting as an NFL prospect. At 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds, he has the frame to play downhill. But watch a linebacker before the snap, and you can learn as much about them as you can from the tackle. Can he get somebody lined up? Can he communicate when the offense changes the picture? That’s where Vince Hill is truly cut from that NFL cloth.

In Atlanta, Hill will have a chance to show how he handles those assignments alongside players he just met. The same goes for covering backs in space and showing what he can do on special teams, which could serve as the side door to a pro career.

The NFL examples Hill had close to home

When I sat down with Hill, I told him he reminded me of Joshua Williams. The former Fayetteville State cornerback and South Carolina State’s Decobie “Cobie” Durant both went in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Hill plays linebacker, and his path will be his own. What I recognize in him is the way a smart, hard-working defender can make an impression when the level of competition goes up. Williams found work on special teams and at corner in Kansas City before signing with Tennessee. That kind of versatility matters for a player trying to stick on a Sunday roster.

Hill brought the conversation back to current Seattle Seahawks and former JCSU/Fort Valley State running back Emanuel Wilson. He had played against Wilson when he was at Tuskegee, and Wilson was at Fort Valley State.

Now, when the Seattle Seahawks running back comes home to train in Charlotte, Hill will often work out with him on the same field or in the same weight room. Hill ticked off what they had in common, down to the classrooms and cafeteria Wilson knew from his own time at JCSU.

Season 5, now in production, picks up with Hill in a different place in his career. He has already helped Smith win the championship that once sounded far-fetched from the stands. Before this season, when we asked him about staying at a Division II HBCU with NFL ambitions, he had a question of his own.

“Why not dominate your competition, and you can be in front of those same eyes?”

In February, those eyes will be on him in Atlanta.

The first four seasons of Brick x Brick with JCSU Football are streaming on Tubi.