Woman HBCU Kicker Makes History One Extra Point at a Time

Shelby Towkach earned her place on the Edward Waters University football team one kick at a time. Now, every successful extra point adds to her place in HBCU history.

Towkach, whose last name is pronounced “Tow-CASH,” has scored 30 points this season as the regular extra-point kicker for the Tigers. She added seven in Edward Waters’ Oct. 3 victory over Kentucky State, helping the Tigers move into first place alone in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Her success has established a new scoring standard for female HBCU football players, extending a path opened by Jackson State’s Leilani Armenta.

In 2023, Armenta became the first woman to score in an HBCU football game. A member of Jackson State’s soccer team, she joined T.C. Taylor’s football program after injuries sidelined two kickers. She scored three points that season and added another in 2024, when the Tigers won the Cricket Celebration Bowl and the HBCU national championship.

Towkach has taken that milestone further, earning a regular starting role and making the extra-point unit a dependable part of Edward Waters’ offense.

Jenkins made no preference in selecting Towkach

For head coach Brian Jenkins, the decision came down to preparation and performance.

“I have no hesitation or thought when she goes on the field that she is gonna be good because her work ethic is immeasurable,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins, who has won championships at the FCS level, takes the kicking game seriously. Towkach earned the assignment by delivering when her opportunity arrived.

“When the opportunity presented itself she came through in the clutch, and that’s why I’ve stuck with her,” Jenkins said.

EWU Kicker Shelby Towcach

When he asked whether she could handle the responsibility, her answer came without hesitation: “Yes coach, I can.”

Shelby Towkach understood that earning her teammates’ trust would require consistent effort.

“I wanted to work just as hard as the boys to prove myself,” Towkach said. “The most exciting part of playing football is spending time with teammates, you know, making bonds, having friends, being able to kick, and making points for our team.”

That commitment extends beyond game day. Jenkins said Towkach declined special accommodations and asked to participate alongside everyone else.

“She wants to be treated like everyone else on the team,” Jenkins said.

Her effort has earned respect throughout the program. Whether running wind sprints or working in the weight room, Towkach pushes herself to meet the demands of college football.

“She can’t bench as much as her teammates, but her consistency is not outmatched by anyone on our team,” Jenkins said. “She is a real competitor!”

Football is only one part of Shelby Towkach’s busy life. She maintains a perfect 4.0 GPA while raising her three-year-old son and pursuing a degree in criminal justice. She plans to attend law school and become an animal rights attorney, a goal connected to her love of animals and her family’s horses and other farm animals.

Edward Waters gives her the opportunity to pursue those ambitions while remaining close to home.

“I love football and I wanted to play somewhere that was local so I could be home with my animals and my little one, but be able to go to college and play the game that I love.”

With the Tigers leading the SIAC at the season’s midpoint, Towkach could play an important role in their championship pursuit. She has already earned her teammates’ confidence and a place in the record books. Every successful kick builds on both.