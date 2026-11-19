The road to Atlanta is getting narrower as the 2026 Red Lobster Band of the Year, presented by Cricket, has announced its cumulative top five programs in Division I, Division II and the Metro Atlanta high school division.



The announcement marks another major step toward determining which marching bands will compete for national championships in December.



Five programs remain in contention in the three divisions, including former HBCU champions, established contenders and rising programs looking to earn their place on the championship stage.



The top five selections were determined through cumulative scoring during the 2026 season. However, the five programs in each division are now considered equal as the selection committee prepares to announce the final two competitors on Tuesday, November 24.

Division I HBCU Band of the Year top five

The Division I field includes all three programs that have won the championship since the competition began in 2023.



The five programs, listed alphabetically, are:

Florida A&M University

North Carolina A&T State University

Prairie View A&M University

Southern University

Texas Southern University

Southern University’s Human Jukebox enters the final selection process as the reigning Division I champion after capturing the 2025 title. The Jaguars are seeking another trip to Atlanta and an opportunity to become the first Division I program to win the championship twice.



North Carolina A&T’s Blue and Gold Marching Machine won the inaugural championship in 2023, while Florida A&M’s Marching 100 captured the 2024 title.



That gives the Division I selection committee three former champions to consider alongside Prairie View A&M and Texas Southern, two programs seeking to make their mark on the championship stage.



Professor Dowell Taylor, band director emeritus of Jackson State University’s Sonic Boom of the South and a co-chair of the Band of the Year initiative, said the competition has grown considerably since its inception.



“This season we witnessed the band programs improve up close every month,” Taylor told HBCU Gameday. “The judging criteria were used and the scores got closer and closer.”



Taylor said the improvements made narrowing the field increasingly difficult.



“We used the cumulative scoring as a filter to get to the top five,” Taylor said. “Now everything is thrown out and we start over with a clean slate.”

Division II champion Miles College faces tough competition

The Division II field features the defending champion, several established contenders and programs looking to break through.



The five programs are:

Albany State University

Fayetteville State University

Miles College

Tuskegee University

Virginia State University

Miles College’s Purple Marching Machine has captured back-to-back Division II championships in 2024 and 2025. The program now has an opportunity to return to Atlanta and pursue a third consecutive title.



But the defending champion faces significant competition.



Virginia State University’s Trojan Explosion has reached the championship stage multiple times without securing the title. Fayetteville State is also familiar with the Atlanta stage, having competed against Miles College in the 2025 championship.



Albany State and Tuskegee complete a field that reflects the growing competitiveness of HBCU Division II marching bands.



Dr. Kenneth Ruff, band director emeritus of North Carolina A&T’s Blue and Gold Marching Machine and the co-chair overseeing Division II, said the overall quality of the programs has improved.



“Bands that weren’t one, two and three are now one, two and three,” Ruff said. “They’re following the rubric and building a fully rounded program.”



Ruff emphasized that bands cannot rely solely on musicality or their reputation to advance.



“It’s not just playing some music, having a nice drill, and the auxiliaries and drumline doing what they need to do,” Ruff said. “The scores are getting better all around, and next year bands will be better still.”

Metro Atlanta high school Band of the Year top five

The competition also includes a high school division featuring marching bands from the Metro Atlanta area.



The cumulative top five programs are:

Jonesboro High School

New Manchester High School

Pebblebrook High School

Southwest DeKalb High School

Westlake High School

The five programs will undergo the same final selection process, with two ultimately advancing to compete for the high school Band of the Year championship.



The high school competition has expanded the initiative’s reach beyond HBCU marching bands, providing younger musicians with a championship platform connected to the collegiate marching band tradition.

Band of the Year selection process begins again

Although the cumulative scores determined which programs advanced, the final evaluation will not simply reward the bands with the highest previous totals.



Taylor explained that the committee focuses heavily on musicality, pictures, drill and design, while evaluating other performance components.



“Those are the basics of marching band,” Taylor said. “The basic categories carry the heavyweight scoring.”



For Ruff, reaching the final five is already a significant achievement.



“Just making the top five means you’ve shown you have a solid band program,” Ruff said. “You gave the judges the scores to put you there, and you should be recognized as one of the top five bands.”



Both co-chairs believe the initiative has contributed to the development of marching band programs across the country.



“The championship initiative is there to make bands better, and I honestly believe it’s doing that,” Ruff said.



Taylor encouraged fans to continue supporting their schools, even if their favorite program does not advance to Atlanta.



“Get behind your program no matter what,” Taylor said.



The 2026 Red Lobster Band of the Year, presented by Cricket, is entering its fourth season of championship competition.



The final two bands in each division will be announced Tuesday, November 24, setting the stage for the championship performances at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in December.