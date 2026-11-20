Fabian Duncan ran for 1,796 yards at Johnson C. Smith in 2026. Behind his push for the NFL are two brothers, a coach, and a hill they’ve been running since they were kids.

Fabian Duncan will tell you he’s better than Emanuel Wilson. Wilson, his godbrother and a running back for the Seattle Seahawks, knows exactly how to answer.

“Go check the stats,” Wilson said during his Season 5 interview for the HBCU Gameday docuseries Brick x Brick with JCSU football.

Fair enough. Check the ones from the CIAA championship game. Duncan carried 33 times for 232 yards against Virginia Union, including a 1-yard touchdown with 18 seconds left in the first half. Johnson C. Smith lost by a point. Duncan’s performance brought him to 1,796 rushing yards in 11 games, averaging 163.3 yards per game, with 14 rushing touchdowns.

He added 237 receiving yards and two more scores. A year after winning SIAC Player of the Year at Allen, he was the CIAA Offensive Player of the Year at Smith.

That’s the production of one of the best backs in Division II. The case for Duncan as an NFL player starts with how he got those yards. Against Virginia State, he took 39 carries and still had enough left to finish the game in overtime with a walk-off rushing TD.

Against Virginia Union, he averaged seven yards a carry with a conference title on the line. The receiving numbers give an evaluator another reason to turn on the tape. At the next level, a back who can earn a few snaps has to do something with them. Wilson has been teaching Duncan what it takes to earn those snaps in the first place.

Two HBCU backs who know what the work looks like

When we filmed them training at Eddie C. McGirt Field this spring, we already knew Wilson’s route. He starred at North Mecklenburg before Duncan took over in the backfield, topped 1,000 yards at JCSU, and became SIAC Player of the Year at Fort Valley State. He went undrafted, got a brief shot with Denver and made Green Bay’s roster.

After three seasons with the Packers, he signed with Seattle.

Wilson told our cameras how close that route felt to ending before it started. The NFL playbook hit him hard in Denver. He cried on his second day and called his mother, unsure he belonged there. She told him to keep going. Denver let him go anyway.

Green Bay gave him another opportunity, and Wilson learned how to make a role for himself one practice and one preseason carry at a time. Now he goes over film with Duncan and tells him about the players he’ll have to compete with to keep a job in the NFL.

Fabian Duncan knows the feeling of wondering whether football is still for him. He first arrived at Smith as an academic redshirt. When the pandemic interrupted school, he spent roughly three and a half years away from football, working overnight cleaning buses. He went back to his old high school coach looking for another chance.

At Allen University, he started eighth on the depth chart and worked his way up to become the school’s first 1,000-yard rusher in 2025. He dedicated the season to his late father, who had encouraged him to give football another shot.

Coming back, he felt he had lost some of the speed and explosiveness he once took for granted. His brother and his godbrother helped him train through it. Now when Duncan talks about the NFL, he talks about the difference between getting into a camp and doing enough to stay in the league. He has someone close enough to tell him exactly how hard that second part is.

The brother who was already at Smith

There’s another brother in the weight room. Malik Brown, Duncan’s older brother, took over JCSU football’s strength and conditioning program after Kevon Fly left to take over a high school program in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.

A former college running back himself, Brown had already worked in JCSU’s strength program and had been training Emanuel Wilson since the running back’s rookie year.

When Flowers sat down with Brown to talk about taking over, they found they agreed on how to prepare a team for a long season. Brown kept the familiar shape of the player-led warm-up and changed some of the exercises underneath it. He talks about keeping players healthy and explosive late in the year. Duncan’s November workload put that work into perspective.

Brown and Duncan used to run the infamous hill at Smith as kids. At home, Duncan’s father—Brown’s stepfather—used to tell them that someday they’d end up on the same team. Maybe they’d play together. Maybe one would coach the other. Brown would hear him out and figure the opportunity would never come.

When Duncan had a chance to transfer back to Charlotte, Brown talked to Flowers. The two brothers could finally be on the same team, unironically, at the place where they’d been running that hill all along.

Flowers had already recruited one of the godbrothers out of Smith’s backfield. In May 2020, as Fort Valley State’s head coach, he signed Wilson after the running back’s breakout freshman season at JCSU. Flowers knew Wilson’s high school coach and had watched him run for 195 yards against Fayetteville State while coaching there.

He brought Wilson to Georgia, coached him through the 2021 season, then returned to his alma mater at Smith in January 2022. Wilson went on to win SIAC Player of the Year at Fort Valley State that fall.

Four years later, Duncan came home to play for the coach who had helped Wilson along that path. With Brown directing the strength work and Wilson returning to train, Duncan could learn from people who knew both his history and what he was trying to become. Flowers could draw on his own experience coaching Wilson when he asked more of Duncan.

Wilson calls Flowers a father figure and remembers the coach and his family being there for him after games at Fort Valley State when his own family couldn’t make it. Before the CIAA championship, Flowers called Wilson “like a son to me.” When the conversation turned to Duncan’s NFL potential, Flowers pointed to the work ethic he had seen.

He also recalled what Duncan had asked for when he committed. He wanted a chance to play for a championship.

What Duncan has left to chase

In the spring, Emanuel Wilson predicted that Fabian Duncan would pass his rushing mark at Smith. Duncan did that. He also got the championship game he came home for. He took the ball 33 times that afternoon and finished one point from a ring.

When people ask Malik Brown why his brother runs so hard, Brown thinks about the years before any of those carries counted. He remembers the long nights when Duncan was putting in work without much evidence it was getting him anywhere. He remembers crying on his brother’s first carry back.

Those are the moments that give the numbers their weight, and that’s what we’re following into Season 5 of Brick x Brick with JCSU Football, the HBCU Gameday docuseries about the Golden Bulls known as the ‘Hard Knocks’ of HBCU football.

If Duncan gets his chance on an NFL field, some people will wonder where he came from. His brothers know the answer down to the hill he ran to get there.

The first four seasons of Brick x Brick with JCSU Football are streaming on Tubi. Season 5 is in production.