Duke agrees to home-and-home with HBCU power

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State Director of Athletics Dr. Melody Webb and head women’s basketball coach Jermaine Woods have reached an agreement for a home-and-home series with nationally ranked Duke, bringing a major HBCU matchup to life over the next two seasons.

The Spartans will travel to Duke’s Cameron Indoor Stadium on Nov. 12, 2025. The following season, the Blue Devils will make their first-ever visit to Echols Hall. Tipoff times for both games will be announced later.

“This is a landmark moment for our women’s basketball program and our university,” Webb said. “Hosting a nationally ranked team like Duke highlights our commitment to raising the profile of Norfolk State Athletics. It also provides our student-athletes and fans with a chance to experience top-tier competition on our campus.”

The two programs have met only once before. In 2002, Duke defeated Norfolk State 95-48 in the NCAA Tournament’s first round, shortly after NSU won its first MEAC Tournament Championship.

The 2026 visit by Duke will be the first time an Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) opponent plays at Norfolk State, marking a historic milestone for the HBCU. The Blue Devils finished last season 29-8 and reached the Elite Eight, ending the year ranked No. 7 nationally.

“I appreciate Coach Kara Lawson’s willingness to set up this series,” Woods said. “Collaborations like this help HBCUs gain national visibility. Her return to Norfolk will benefit our program, university, and the community.”

Norfolk State enters the 2025-26 season after winning its third consecutive MEAC Tournament title and earning a No. 13 seed in the NCAA Tournament — the program’s highest seeding to date.

