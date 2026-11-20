Alabama A&M women’s basketball made history Thursday night, as the HBCU defeated UAB 66-53 for its first victory over the Blazers in program history.



The Bulldogs delivered their breakthrough performance at the AAMU Event Center in Huntsville, Alabama, using a dominant second half to defeat a previously unbeaten UAB team.



Alabama A&M improved to 2-4 on the season, while UAB fell to 3-1 after suffering its first loss of the 2026-27 campaign. The victory represented a significant achievement for the Southwestern Athletic Conference program, which had never defeated UAB in women’s basketball competition.



Playing before 991 fans, Alabama A&M turned a one-point halftime advantage into a convincing 13-point victory.



Alisha Murray led the Bulldogs with 15 points, five rebounds and six steals. Janessa Kelley added 14 points, connecting on four three-pointers to help power the historic performance.



The Bulldogs also received 10 points and 10 rebounds from Aniya Palmer, who recorded a double-double.

Alabama A&M takes command in third quarter

AAMU established its presence early, holding UAB to seven points in the opening quarter while building a 13-7 advantage. The Bulldogs stretched their lead to 13 points during the second quarter before the Blazers mounted a comeback.



UAB briefly took a 25-24 lead in the closing seconds of the first half. However, Alabama A&M answered with a basket at the buzzer to take a 26-25 advantage into the locker room.



The HBCU program seized control after halftime.



Alabama A&M outscored UAB 23-9 in the third quarter, shooting 57.1 percent from the field and connecting on four three-pointers.



The offensive surge gave the Bulldogs a 49-34 advantage entering the fourth quarter.



Alabama A&M eventually pushed its lead to 20 points at 56-36 with just over seven minutes remaining.



Although UAB pulled within seven points late, the Bulldogs converted six consecutive free throws to secure the historic victory.

Defense helps HBCU deliver historic victory

Alabama A&M combined its offensive production with a defensive effort that kept UAB uncomfortable throughout the evening.



The Bulldogs held the Blazers to just 27.1 percent shooting from the field, including 22.6 percent from three-point range.



Alabama A&M forced 19 turnovers and recorded 12 steals, with Murray accounting for half of those takeaways.



The Bulldogs also dominated several offensive categories, outscoring UAB 30-18 in the paint and 17-5 in fast-break points.

AAMU shot 47.1 percent from the field and connected on six of its 11 three-point attempts.

Vanessa Wimberly contributed 10 points and five assists, while Tazi Harris finished with seven points and six rebounds. Asianae Nicholson added eight points and seven rebounds off the bench.



Nya Burns led UAB with 12 points, while Hailey Jackson finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.



The victory also provided a measure of redemption for Alabama A&M, which suffered an 80-56 loss to UAB last season. The Bulldogs will now look to carry that momentum into another challenging nonconference matchup.

Alabama A&M travels to Oxford, Mississippi, to face SEC opponent Ole Miss on Sunday, November 22. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m., with ESPN carrying the contest.