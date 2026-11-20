The road to Atlanta is getting shorter, but the Southwestern Athletic Conference still has plenty of unfinished business.

South Carolina State has already secured the MEAC championship and its place in the December 12 Celebration Bowl. The Bulldogs are waiting to find out which SWAC champion will join them in Atlanta.

Before that happens, the SWAC must settle its East and West division championships.

Alabama A&M and Prairie View A&M control their respective division races. Jackson State and Southern still have paths to the December 5 SWAC Championship Game.

And while Saturday, November 21, could settle both divisions, the West race might not be decided until Southern and Grambling State meet in the Bayou Classic on November 28.

Here’s how the scenarios break down.

SWAC East: Alabama A&M controls its destiny

Alabama A&M enters Saturday at 5-2 in conference play, one game ahead of Jackson State at 4-3.

The Bulldogs travel to Mississippi Valley State for a 1 p.m. Eastern kickoff.

Alabama A&M clinches the East with either:

A victory over Mississippi Valley State.

A loss to Mississippi Valley State combined with a Jackson State loss to Alcorn State.

That means the Bulldogs could lose their regular-season finale and still advance to the SWAC Championship Game.

Jackson State, however, has one remaining opportunity.

The Tigers travel to Alcorn State for a 3 p.m. Eastern kickoff in the rivalry matchup.

Jackson State clinches the East if:

Jackson State defeats Alcorn State.

Mississippi Valley State defeats Alabama A&M.

Both results must happen.

If Alabama A&M loses and Jackson State wins, the two teams would finish 5-3. Jackson State owns the head-to-head advantage after defeating Alabama A&M 31-28 on October 3.

There is another wrinkle involving Alabama State.

The Hornets could also finish 5-3 by defeating Prairie View. That would create a three-team tie with Alabama A&M and Jackson State.

Each team would have a 1-1 record against the other two. The tiebreaker would advance to divisional records, where Alabama State’s 2-3 mark would trail the 3-2 records of Jackson State and Alabama A&M.

Once the tie is reduced to two teams, Jackson State’s head-to-head victory over Alabama A&M would decide the East.

Bottom line: Alabama A&M is in with a win. Jackson State needs a win and an Alabama A&M loss.

SWAC West: Prairie View A&M has the advantage

The West race is more complicated.

Prairie View A&M enters Saturday at 5-2, while Southern, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Alcorn State are each 4-3.

Only Prairie View and Southern can still win the division, but Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Alcorn State can determine which team advances.

Prairie View travels to Alabama State for a 3 p.m. Eastern kickoff.

The simplest scenario: Prairie View wins.

A victory gives the Panthers a 6-2 conference record and the outright West Division championship.

But a loss could open the door for Southern.

The Jaguars defeated Prairie View 28-14 earlier this season, giving Southern the head-to-head advantage in a two-team tie.

That result could become decisive after the Bayou Classic.

How Southern can win the SWAC West

Southern enters the final two weeks at 4-3 and does not play November 21.

The Jaguars conclude their regular season against Grambling State in the November 28 Bayou Classic.

To win the West, Southern must defeat Grambling and receive help from Saturday’s games.

Southern needs all of the following:

Prairie View A&M loses to Alabama State. Southern defeats Grambling State. At least one of these results occurs: Arkansas-Pine Bluff loses to Texas Southern.

Alcorn State defeats Jackson State.

That final condition is especially important.

If Arkansas-Pine Bluff loses, Southern can win a two-team tie with Prairie View through its head-to-head victory.

If Alcorn State also wins, Southern would hold a 2-0 head-to-head record against Prairie View and Alcorn in a three-team tie.

But what happens if Arkansas-Pine Bluff wins?

That’s where the tiebreakers get interesting.

The three-team tie that favors Prairie View

Suppose Saturday produces these results:

Alabama State defeats Prairie View.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff defeats Texas Southern.

Jackson State defeats Alcorn State.

Now suppose Southern defeats Grambling in the Bayou Classic.

Prairie View, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Southern would all finish 5-3.

Their head-to-head results create a circle:

Southern defeated Prairie View.

Prairie View defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff defeated Southern.

Each team would be 1-1 against the other two.

The SWAC would move to the next tiebreaker: record against opponents within the division.

Prairie View finished 4-1 against West Division opponents.

Southern would finish 3-2, while Arkansas-Pine Bluff would also finish 3-2.

Prairie View wins that three-team tiebreaker and advances to the SWAC Championship Game.

Even a Southern victory in the Bayou Classic would not be enough.

The four-team tie that favors Southern

Now change one Saturday result.

Instead of Jackson State defeating Alcorn, suppose Alcorn State wins.

Combine that with:

Prairie View losing to Alabama State.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff defeating Texas Southern.

Southern defeating Grambling in the Bayou Classic.

All four teams would finish 5-3.

Their head-to-head records against one another would be:

Team Record against tied teams Southern 2-1 Prairie View A&M 2-1 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 1-2 Alcorn State 1-2

Southern and Prairie View would emerge ahead of the other two teams in the head-to-head comparison.

With the tie reduced to two teams, the SWAC’s two-team procedure would apply.

Southern defeated Prairie View earlier this season.

That gives Southern the West Division championship in the four-team scenario.

It’s an unusual situation: Arkansas-Pine Bluff winning could help Prairie View in a three-team tie, but an Alcorn State victory could change the equation and send Southern to the championship game.

What Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Alcorn State can decide Saturday

Neither Arkansas-Pine Bluff nor Alcorn State can win the West, but both have significant influence over the division championship.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff travels to Texas Southern for a 3 p.m. Eastern kickoff on HBCU GO.

An Arkansas-Pine Bluff victory, combined with an Alcorn State loss, would secure the West for Prairie View regardless of the Panthers’ own result.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State’s game against Jackson State carries implications for both divisions.

An Alcorn victory would eliminate Jackson State from the East race, clinching that division for Alabama A&M.

It could also preserve Southern’s path to the West title by creating the possibility of a four-team tie.

That makes Alcorn State one of the most influential teams on Saturday’s schedule, despite being eliminated from its own division race.

Could the Bayou Classic decide the West?

Absolutely.

If Prairie View defeats Alabama State, the West is settled Saturday.

Even if Prairie View loses, the Panthers clinch if Arkansas-Pine Bluff wins and Alcorn State loses.

Otherwise, a Prairie View loss could leave Southern with a chance to win the division in the Bayou Classic.

In those remaining scenarios, Southern would need to defeat Grambling to advance.

A Grambling victory would send Prairie View to the championship game.

That means the Bayou Classic could carry consequences far beyond bragging rights.

Southern and Grambling have one of the most recognizable rivalries in HBCU football. This season, the game could also determine who plays for the SWAC championship.

The final road to Atlanta

The SWAC Championship Game is scheduled for December 5, with the winner advancing to face South Carolina State in the Celebration Bowl on December 12.

Four teams remain mathematically alive for the two division championships.

Alabama A&M and Prairie View control their destinies.

Jackson State needs Mississippi Valley State to deliver an upset.

Southern needs help Saturday and must then take care of Grambling in the Bayou Classic.

The possibilities range from a straightforward pair of division-clinching victories to a four-team tiebreaker that sends Southern to the championship game.

South Carolina State already knows where it’s going.

Now the SWAC has to determine who will get the opportunity to join the Bulldogs in Atlanta.