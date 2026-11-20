Benedict, Kentucky State, Central State and Edward Waters claimed four of the eight spots in Super Region Two, giving the SIAC an opportunity to make a significant statement on the national stage.

All four first-round games will stream on ESPN+.

Benedict hosts Newberry after dramatic SIAC championship

Top-seeded Benedict (10-1) hosts Newberry (9-2) at 2 p.m. ET in Columbia, South Carolina.

The Tigers enter the playoffs following a remarkable 52-45 overtime victory over Kentucky State in the SIAC Championship Game. Benedict erased a 24-point second-half deficit to capture its third conference championship in five seasons.

Quarterback Glenn Foreman III threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns in the comeback, including the game-winning 25-yard pass to Demetris McKelvey in overtime.

Newberry enters on a seven-game winning streak after defeating Anderson 28-14. The Wolves recorded seven sacks in that victory and reached the NCAA Division II national semifinals last season.

Kentucky State looks to rebound against Carson-Newman

Kentucky State (8-3) hosts Carson-Newman (9-2) at 1 p.m. ET in Frankfort, Kentucky.

The Thorobreds are seeking redemption after surrendering a 38-14 lead against Benedict in the SIAC championship.

Quarterback Juan Gainous threw for 290 yards and two touchdowns in that contest, while Tristan Thomas rushed for 118 yards and three scores.

Carson-Newman brings a powerful rushing attack that produced 301 yards and four touchdowns in a 31-10 victory over Tusculum.

Central State returns to NCAA playoffs after 40 years

Central State (6-4) travels to UNC Pembroke (9-2) for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

The Marauders are making their own modern HBCU history, with their first NCAA Division II playoff appearance since 1986.

SIAC Offensive Player of the Year Jackson Wasik leads Central State after throwing for 2,847 yards and 32 touchdowns during the regular season.

UNC Pembroke quarterback Josh Ehrlich threw three touchdowns in a 21-14 victory over North Greenville, including a game-winning 91-yard connection with Malik Brown.

Edward Waters makes historic postseason debut

Edward Waters (7-4) visits second-seeded Valdosta State (8-1) at 1 p.m. ET in the program’s first NCAA Division II playoff appearance.

Quarterback Tavion Faulk leads the SIAC with 3,314 passing yards and 31 touchdowns.

The Tigers secured their postseason momentum with a dramatic 35-29 victory over Chowan, capped by Faulk’s game-winning touchdown pass to Izaiah Jean-Baptiste with 58 seconds remaining.

Valdosta State enters as Gulf South Conference champion following a 25-20 victory over Delta State.

The winners advance to the second round on November 28, keeping the SIAC’s historic championship pursuit alive.