HBCU QB Transfer Sets Up Reunion at Hall of Fame Classic

A spring exit could turn into a Canton storyline.

When Trooper Floyd entered the transfer portal following Johnson C. Smith University’s (JCSU) intense spring, it felt like part of a larger shift inside the reigning CIAA champions. Now, it feels like something more. Floyd has committed to Albany State University, setting up a potential early-season HBCU matchup against his former team on one of the biggest stages in HBCU football.

Officially in the Transfer Portal

6’2 210 QB

4 Years of Eligibility! pic.twitter.com/5UwecldeKJ — Trooper Floyd (@trooperfloyd1) April 29, 2026

From Spring Competition to a New Opportunity

Floyd’s move comes just days after JCSU saw multiple departures following one of the most competitive spring seasons of the Maurice Flowers era.

The freshman quarterback didn’t record a snap during his lone season in Charlotte. But his profile suggests long-term upside.

At Chester High School in South Carolina, Floyd was one of the region’s most productive dual-threat quarterbacks. Trooper finished his career with more than 5,700 total yards and 52 touchdowns, helping lead the program back into contention and delivering one of its most successful recent stretches.

He arrived at JCSU as part of a program on the rise.

He leaves carrying elements of the program’s standard to a place looking to build its own.

A Familiar Face Waiting in Albany

Floyd won’t be starting from scratch.

He’ll be playing for David Bowser—a coach who knows exactly what he’s walking into.

Before becoming the head coach at Albany State, Bowser played a key role in building JCSU’s championship foundation. His work behind the scenes helped shape the structure, discipline, and roster strategy that fueled the Golden Bulls’ historic CIAA title run.

Now, that blueprint follows him to Albany.

And now, so does a former JCSU quarterback.

Why This Matchup Just Got Bigger

The timing makes it impossible to ignore.

JCSU and Albany State are set to play in the 2026 season in the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic in Canton, Ohio—a game that already carries weight as a matchup between reigning conference champions.

Now it carries something else.

Connection.

Bowser vs. his former program. Floyd vs. his former team. Two rosters shaped by overlapping philosophies.

The Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic has built its identity around legacy and culture. This year, it adds a layer of real-time narrative that few dates on the HBCU football calendar can match.

A Classic Built for This Moment

Played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, the Classic has quickly become one of the most meaningful early-season stages in HBCU football.

Founded to celebrate the history and impact of Black college football, the event has evolved into something more—an intersection of tradition and modern storylines.

This year’s matchup fits that mold perfectly.

Albany State enters as the reigning SIAC champion after a 12–1 season and NCAA Division II quarterfinal run.

JCSU arrives as the reigning CIAA champion, completing one of the most dramatic program turnarounds in HBCU football history.

Now, their paths collide.

Where Brick x Brick Comes In

This isn’t just another game.

It’s a chapter.

The Canton matchup is expected to be featured prominently in Season 4 of Brick x Brick with JCSU Football, the HBCU Gameday docuseries that has followed the program’s rise from rebuild to champion.

With Floyd’s transfer and Bowser’s return now part of the story, the stakes feel even higher.

Because this isn’t just about kickoff.

It’s about continuity.

It’s about what happens when a program’s blueprint spreads—and then circles back.

All three seasons of Brick x Brick with JCSU football are currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Filmhub’s Relay platform. A feature-length championship finale is set to release this summer, with Season 4 arriving in the fall.

The Real Angle

On paper, this is a transfer.

In reality, it’s something deeper.

It’s a freshman quarterback who didn’t see the field, landing with a coach who helped build the place he just left.

It’s a season opener that already meant something—now potentially meaning more.

And if things break a certain way in Canton, it could be something even simpler.

A former player lining up across from the program that shaped his first chapter.