HBCU Power Taps Veteran Program Builder as New HC

Albany State is coming off the mountaintop of Division II HBCU football, and it didn’t wait long to make its next move. Following one of the most successful seasons in program history, the Golden Rams announced David Bowser as their next head football coach.

Bowser takes over after Quinn Gray’s departure to Florida A&M, stepping into a role that now carries national expectations. Albany State finished 12–1, won the SIAC championship, and reached the quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II Playoffs.

A Quiet Architect Behind JCSU’s “Brick x Brick” Rise

Most recently, he served as Special Assistant to the Head Coach, Director of Player Personnel, and Linebackers Coach at Johnson C. Smith University. There, he played a key role in the Golden Bulls’ historic CIAA championship, their first in more than 50 years.

His responsibilities stretched far beyond one position group. Bowser helped guide roster construction, recruiting strategy, academic accountability, and daily football operations. Those details formed the backbone of JCSU’s historic turnaround.

Anyone who watches the HBCU Gameday Original Series Brick x Brick with JCSU Football can see his influence in real time. It showed up in the structure, discipline, and growth that led to a historic championship run.

Bowser’s recruiting track record also speaks for itself. While at Saint Augustine’s, he recruited wide receiver Deandre Proctor and cornerback Ty Hines. Both later became impact seniors on JCSU’s 2025 championship team, validating Bowser’s long-term approach to player development.

Now, that same blueprint moves to Albany.

Albany State Bets on Experience, Not a Splash Hire

University leadership framed the decision as an investment in sustainability.

“Albany State football has experienced tremendous momentum, and our focus is on sustaining that success,” said President Dr. Robert Scott, pointing to Bowser’s leadership and vision.

Athletic Director Dr. Kristene Kelly emphasized Bowser’s ability to operate in today’s evolving HBCU Division II landscape. That includes managing rosters, navigating multiple recruiting pathways, and maintaining academic accountability in the transfer portal era.

Those skills matter more than ever.

Before joining JCSU, David Bowser served as Athletic Director and Head Football Coach at Saint Augustine’s University. He oversaw 12 NCAA Division II programs while leading football through a period of institutional change.

Earlier in his career, he spent nearly two decades at Fayetteville State, helping guide multiple CIAA championship teams as associate head coach and linebackers coach.

Inheriting Momentum After a Historic HBCU Season

Albany State’s 2025 season reset expectations.

The Golden Rams finished 12–1, captured the SIAC championship, and reached the NCAA Division II quarterfinals for the first time in more than a decade. The run confirmed Albany State’s status as a national contender in Division II football.

Quarterback Isaiah Knowles stood at the center of that rise. He earned a Harlon Hill Trophy nomination after producing more than 5,900 total yards and 69 total touchdowns during his HBCU career. His decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal further highlighted how quickly success can reshape a roster.

That reality makes leadership continuity critical.

A Transition Built for the Modern HBCU Landscape

Bowser will officially begin his duties on January 5, with a full introductory press conference scheduled for January following the winter break.

His early focus will center on relationship-building, roster evaluation, and preparation for spring football. At the same time, he will work to preserve the culture that pushed Albany State into the national conversation.

“I am truly honored and grateful for the opportunity to build on the legacy and tradition of this first-class institution,” Bowser said.

Albany State is no longer chasing respect in HBCU football’s Division II ranks. It has it. Now, under David Bowser, the mission is simple — keep it.