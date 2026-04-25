HBCU Gameday Original Series Now Available on Prime Video

It didn’t start as a series. There was no rollout. No long-term strategy. Just behind-the-scenes access to an HBCU football program trying to figure itself out.

That access turned into something more.

What began as a small glimpse inside Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU) football slowly evolved—first into a digital series, then into a full-scale docuseries, and now into a multi-season story that has traveled beyond the HBCU landscape.

Now, Brick x Brick with JCSU Football is available on Prime Video.

Not as a final destination.

But as the next step in an HBCU football journey that continues to unfold in real time.

Built the Same Way the Program Was Built

The title was never just branding.

It was a blueprint.

Across three seasons and 19 episodes, Brick x Brick captures the kind of transformation that doesn’t happen overnight. It documents a program that moved from uncertainty to identity, from rebuilding to breakthrough.

But the series itself followed that same arc.

What started as simple coverage grew into something more intentional. Each season added depth. Each moment added context. Over time, it stopped feeling like content and started feeling like a record of something real taking shape.

The wins eventually came.

So did the story.

And now, that full arc—years in the making—is positioned for a global audience.

From YouTube to Streaming Platforms

The expansion to Prime Video reflects how far the project has come, but it didn’t happen all at once.

The show’s journey has unfolded the same way the program’s rise did—step by step.

What started as a spring ball segment turned into a YouTube series. That series has now grown into a streaming docuseries spanning three seasons, capturing one of the most memorable turnarounds in recent HBCU football memory.

Along the way, the Brick x Brick universe began to take shape across platforms.

Both the football series and Brick x Brick with JCSU Women’s Basketball have found a streaming home on burgeoning Filmhub-backed streamer Relay. The expansion continued with distribution on the Remy Network, founded by hip-hop artist Remy Ma, bringing the story into another growing, culture-driven space.

Each platform added reach.

Each step added validation.

Now, with Brick x Brick with JCSU Football available on Prime Video, the story arrives on one of the largest streaming stages in the world—without losing what made it connect in the first place.

The Story Is Still Being Told

While earlier seasons now live on streaming platforms, the next chapter is still unfolding on the field.

Season 4 production is already underway this spring, bringing the story back to where it began—practice fields, meeting rooms, and the daily work that turned JCSU football from basement dwellers to CIAA champions.

That includes offseason moments that continue to blur the line between past and present.

An NFL presence returned to campus when running back Emanuel Wilson came home to train alongside the Golden Bulls over the spring, reinforcing the program’s growing pipeline and culture. At the same time, rising back, Fabian Duncan has stepped into a leadership role on the field, representing the next layer of the build—one shaped directly by those who came before him.

The through line hasn’t changed.

The standard hasn’t changed.

And the cameras are still there to capture it.

Production for the spring ball portion of Season 4 is set to culminate with JCSU football’s spring game on Saturday, April 25, closing the loop on another chapter of development while setting the stage for what comes next.

A Bigger Payoff Is Coming

Even as Season 4 continues to take shape, another piece of the story is nearing release.

A feature-length season finale titled “Not Done Yet”—centered on Johnson C. Smith’s CIAA championship and NCAA playoff run—is set to hit streaming this summer.

It serves as both a culmination and a transition point.

The moment when the climb reaches its peak.

And the moment where the question becomes “what’s next.”

Season 4 episodes are expected to follow in the fall, continuing the story beyond the championship and into the reality of sustaining it.