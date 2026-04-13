HBCU ‘Hard Knocks’ Docuseries Makes Streaming Jump

The next chapter for Brick x Brick with JCSU Football isn’t on the field—it’s on streaming. After building a loyal audience online, the HBCU football docuseries has officially entered the global streaming ecosystem, debuting on Relay. A new platform powered by Filmhub that is reshaping how independent sports stories reach audiences.

From YouTube Series to Streaming Franchise

Brick x Brick with JCSU Football documents something rarely captured in real time: a full program rebuild.

Across 19 episodes and more than seven hours of content, the series follows Johnson C. Smith University football as it climbs from decades of two-win seasons to a breakthrough 2025 CIAA championship run.

It’s a complete underdog arc—now positioned for binge watching.

For the first time, that three-year journey is available in a true streaming format. Giving viewers the ability to experience the rise of the Golden Bulls from start to finish in one sitting.

What Relay Means for the Series

Relay isn’t just another streaming app—it represents a shift in how content like Brick x Brick gets discovered.

Built as a low-cost, ad-free platform, Relay focuses on independent films, documentaries, and creator-led series. Its model prioritizes discovery-driven curation powered by both human programmers and AI. A creator-first revenue system that pays based on minutes watched, and a global catalog of over 20,000 titles from more than 8,000 filmmakers

At $4.99 per month, Relay is designed to surface stories that might otherwise get buried on larger platforms.

For Brick x Brick, that means placement inside a curated ecosystem built specifically for stories like this one.

Powered by Filmhub’s Global Pipeline

The move to streaming is backed by Filmhub, one of the fastest-growing distribution platforms for independent creators.

Filmhub connects filmmakers directly to more than 100 streaming services—including platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Tubi, and The Roku Channel—while handling everything from encoding to licensing and payments.

Its model removes traditional gatekeepers, allowing projects like Brick x Brick to scale globally without giving up long-term control.

Relay, as Filmhub’s direct-to-consumer platform, guarantees that every title in its catalog has a streaming home, making it a foundational step in expanding the series’ reach.

More Platforms Coming Soon

The Relay debut is just the beginning.

Since joining Filmhub, Brick x Brick with JCSU Football has already secured additional streaming licenses, with more platform announcements expected in the coming months.

Producers are also preparing the next major release: a documentary feature titled “Not Done Yet”, centered on Johnson C. Smith’s CIAA championship season and NCAA playoff run. That project is currently in post-production and is slated for an exclusive streaming release later this summer.

Building a True HBCU Streaming Franchise

At its core, Brick x Brick has always been about access—inside the locker room, inside the culture, and inside a program rewriting its history.

Now, it’s about scale.

Season 4 is currently in production during JCSU’s spring football period, continuing the real-time storytelling approach that has defined the series from the start.

What began as a YouTube docuseries is evolving into something bigger: a multi-platform streaming franchise with growing distribution, expanding IP, and a deeper foothold in the modern sports media landscape.

And with its arrival on Relay, the “HBCU Hard Knocks” era has officially entered streaming.