Remy Ma Adds HBCU Women’s Basketball Documentary to Streaming Network

In a media landscape where ownership is becoming the real power play, Remy Ma just made a move that quietly connects multiple cultural lanes. Her platform, Remy Network, has added Brick x Brick with JCSU Women’s Basketball. A feature documentary rooted in HBCU sports culture, built by a Black creator, and now distributed through a Black woman-led streaming ecosystem.

From Hip-Hop Power Move to HBCU Culture

Launched in late 2025, the Remy Network set out to be more than another streaming app. It operates as a free, ad-supported platform focused on unfiltered storytelling. In particular, it highlights stories that traditional media often overlooks or reshapes.

Now, with the expansion of Remy Network Sports in 2026, that vision extends into athletics. As a result, HBCU culture naturally enters the frame.

By adding Brick x Brick with JCSU Women’s Basketball, Remy Ma aligns two ecosystems that have long shared the same DNA: hip-hop and HBCU sports.

From Episodic Series to Feature Film

The project itself took an unexpected path.

Originally developed as an episodic extension of the “HBCU Hard Knocks” series, Brick x Brick with JCSU Football, this time focused on HBCU basketball. The women’s story was supposed to follow that same structure.

However, mid-season, the narrative shifted.

Head coach Monterika Warren was fired, which changed both the season and the project. As a result, the team reworked the story into a feature documentary.

That pivot sharpened the focus. The film now centers on how a young roster handled instability, internal tension, and the pressure of competing in the CIAA as everything around them changed.

A Season Defined by Transition

After Warren’s exit, the team adjusted quickly. Leadership dynamics shifted, roles changed, and the group had to navigate the rest of the season without its original structure.

Because of that, the film carries real weight. It doesn’t present a clean rise or a polished turnaround. Instead, it shows what happens when a program is still finding its footing in real time.

A Full-Circle Coaching Story

There’s another layer that adds perspective now that the film is out.

A year after the drama of Brick x Brick with JCSU Women’s Basketball unfolded, Monterika Warren returned to the sidelines. She now coaches for Bluefield State as Director of Scouting and Assistant Coach. In the same conference as her former team.

What felt abrupt during filming now reads as a cautionary chapter in the journey of an up-and-coming women’s college basketball coach—one that continues within the CIAA, and HBCU women’s basketball.

Why This Move Matters

This move goes beyond distribution—it reflects a cultural alignment, and Remy Ma and her team seized the moment.

A Black woman-led platform picked up a documentary about an HBCU women’s team created by a Black filmmaker. That level of alignment—on both sides of the camera and behind the platform—allows the film to exist in a different kind of space.

It also means the story doesn’t have to be reshaped to fit traditional expectations. It can sit as it is—messy in parts, unresolved in others, and honest about what the season actually meant to those involved.

The Quiet Shift

As more creator-led platforms emerge, stories like this no longer wait for validation from traditional outlets. Instead, they reach audiences directly.

In this case, the story found a platform that already speaks the same language.

And if this move signals anything, it’s this: the next wave of HBCU sports storytelling may not wait for permission.

It will simply build—and stream—Brick x Brick.

Where to Watch

Brick x Brick with JCSU Women’s Basketball is now available on the Remy Network. Viewers can access the platform on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and mobile devices.