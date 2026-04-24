SWAC Band Director steps away from the program

After more than a decade of leadership, Alabama A&M University band director Carlton J. Wright is stepping away, closing a defining chapter in the history of one of the top tier HBCU marching bands in the country.

Wright, who led the famed Marching Maroon & White since 2013, leaves behind a legacy built on growth, discipline, and student development.

A decade of growth for Alabama A&M’s HBCU band program

During his tenure, Wright expanded Alabama A&M’s band program well beyond the football field.

He oversaw multiple ensembles, including the Concert Band, Wind Symphony, Jazz Band, and specialized groups in percussion, brass, and woodwinds. Under his leadership, the Marching Maroon & White grew to more than 200 members and gained national recognition for its precision and showmanship.

“From the first day I arrived, we hit the ground running,” Wright said. “It’s been a great ride all the way through.”

National spotlight and historic performances

Wright helped elevate Alabama A&M’s visibility on some of the biggest stages in the country.

The band performed in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Honda Battle of the Bands, and the Tournament of Roses Parade. They also became a staple at major HBCU events like the Magic City Classic and appeared on national platforms such as AspireTV’s 6 Minutes to Glory.

One of Wright’s most memorable moments came in New York.

“Being selected to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2023 was a tremendous honor,” he said.

A career rooted in Alabama A&M and HBCU tradition

Wright’s journey with Alabama A&M began long before he became director.

A proud alumnus, he earned his bachelor’s degree in music education from the university before later earning a master’s degree from Hampton University. His return to “The Hill” in 2013 fulfilled a long-standing goal.

“I always wanted to come back home to A&M,” Wright said.

He also emphasized the program’s deep roots in HBCU band culture, crediting past leaders for building a tradition that dates back more than a century.

Putting students first

Throughout his career, Wright focused on developing students beyond music.

He emphasized relationships, discipline, and personal growth. That approach helped create a culture where students not only performed at a high level but also succeeded academically and professionally.

“For me, it’s always been about the relationship with the students,” Wright said.

He added that fairness and accountability were key to his leadership style.

“I would hope they would say I was firm, but fair,” Wright said.

An emotional farewell and transition

Before announcing his retirement publicly, Wright shared the news with his band members first.

The moment was emotional, reflecting the deep bond built over years of shared experiences.

“It was emotional for me, and for them as well,” Wright said.

As he prepares to step away, Wright said his priority is ensuring a smooth transition for the next director and continued success for the program.

What’s next for Wright

Although he is retiring from full-time leadership, Wright does not plan to leave music behind.

He expects to stay involved through consulting, mentoring, and working with other band programs.

“Alabama A&M will always be home,” Wright said.

A lasting HBCU legacy

Carlton Wright’s impact on Alabama A&M University and the broader HBCU band community will continue long after his final performance.

From national stages to student success stories, his tenure helped shape one of the premier band programs in the country — and reinforced the power and tradition of HBCU music culture.