HBCU makes history with Seven Valedictorians

Spelman College, an Atlanta-based HBCU, has made history with an unprecedented academic achievement.

The nation’s leading HBCU for women celebrated a record seven valedictorians in its Class of 2026, marking the first time in school history that seven graduates finished with perfect 4.0 grade point averages.

Dubbed “The Spelman Seven” by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the historic group includes Alexis Sims, Nia-Sarai Perry, Cori’Anna White, Aiyana Ringo, Alyssa Richardson, Sophia Davis, and Mariama Diallo.

Their accomplishment highlights both the academic rigor of Spelman College and the growing tradition of excellence among its students.

Seven women, one historic achievement

Earning valedictorian honors at any college is difficult. Doing so at Spelman, one of the nation’s most academically respected HBCUs, is even more impressive.

For the seven graduates, the distinction represents years of discipline, sacrifice, and dedication.

“It’s very difficult to be valedictorian at Spelman, and seeing seven Black women accomplish that shows our brilliance and our excellence,” said Aiyana Ringo, a sociology major from New Orleans, in an interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It makes it more powerful and shows how we can make history.”

The seven graduates pursued a wide range of academic interests, including biochemistry, philosophy, political science, and documentary filmmaking. Despite their different career goals, they all reached the same destination: graduating at the top of their class.

A reflection of the Spelman experience

For Alyssa Richardson, a biochemistry major from Washington, D.C., sharing the honor with six fellow graduates made the accomplishment even more meaningful.

“Spelman is like a Black girl Disneyland, where we can come and be ourselves and grow in our excellence and be leaders,” Richardson told the AJC. “To see that reflected in the valedictorians, and being distinguished with my sisters, it’s just amazing.”

Her comments capture what many students say makes Spelman unique: a culture that encourages Black women to pursue excellence while supporting one another along the way.

Rather than competing against one another, the seven valedictorians celebrated the achievement together, reflecting the sisterhood that has become synonymous with the Spelman experience.

What’s next for the Spelman Seven?

While their college careers have come to an end, the next chapter is already beginning.

The seven valedictorians plan to pursue careers across a variety of fields, including medicine, law, filmmaking, public service, and the arts.

Their success serves as another reminder of the impact HBCUs continue to have in producing leaders across every sector of society.

Advice for future Spelman students

As they prepare to leave the Atlanta campus, the members of the Spelman Seven shared similar advice for the next generation of students.

Believe in yourself.

Challenge yourself.

Be patient with yourself.

Embrace every opportunity.

Most importantly, don’t give up.

That mindset helped seven women achieve something no class in Spelman history had ever accomplished before.

Now, the Spelman Seven leave behind a new standard of excellence and a historic milestone that future classes will aspire to match.