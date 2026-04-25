SWAC Saturday baseball pivotal in standings race

The SWAC baseball race continues to heat up as teams head into Saturday action following a Friday slate that delivered statement wins, blowouts, and a critical shift at the top of the standings.

Bethune-Cookman now sits alone in first place after a narrow road win, while several contenders used Friday to build momentum heading deeper into the weekend series.

Bethune-Cookman takes control at the top

Bethune-Cookman edged Florida A&M 4-3 in Tallahassee on Friday in one of the most important matchups of the weekend. The victory pushed the Wildcats to 16-3 in SWAC play (30-12 overall) and created separation from the rest of the field.

Florida A&M, now 15-4, will look to respond quickly on Saturday to avoid losing ground in the conference title race.

Texas Southern bounces back, Prairie View struggles continue

Texas Southern delivered one of the most dominant performances of the day with a 13-0 shutout of Prairie View A&M. The Tigers improved to 14-5 in conference play, keeping themselves firmly in the championship conversation.

Prairie View, meanwhile, continues to slide and enters Saturday on a six-game losing streak, searching for answers against a surging Texas Southern squad.

Jackson State explodes offensively

Jackson State turned heads with an 18-1 run-rule victory over Alabama A&M, showcasing one of the most explosive offensive performances of the season.

The Tigers have now won two straight and will look to carry that energy into Saturday’s matchup as they try to climb back into the middle of the standings.

Grambling and Alabama State build momentum

Grambling State continued its late push with an 11-4 win over Alcorn State, extending its winning streak to two games. The Tigers are now above .500 in conference play at 13-7 and remain a dangerous team in the standings.

Alabama State also handled business, defeating Mississippi Valley State 11-3. The Hornets improved to 11-8 in SWAC play and are quietly positioning themselves as a factor in the second tier of the race.

What to watch on Saturday

Saturday’s schedule sets up several key matchups that could reshape the standings again:

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M (1 p.m. ET)

The biggest series in the SWAC continues. A FAMU win would tighten the race at the top, while another Bethune-Cookman victory would create real separation.

The biggest series in the SWAC continues. A FAMU win would tighten the race at the top, while another Bethune-Cookman victory would create real separation. Texas Southern vs. Prairie View A&M (2 p.m. CT)

Texas Southern looks to stay hot and keep pressure on the leaders.

Texas Southern looks to stay hot and keep pressure on the leaders. Jackson State vs. Alabama A&M (2 p.m. CT)

Can Jackson State’s offense stay explosive?

Can Jackson State’s offense stay explosive? Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Southern (3 p.m. CT)

Southern enters on a seven-game winning streak , making this one of the more intriguing matchups of the day.

Southern enters on a , making this one of the more intriguing matchups of the day. Mississippi Valley State vs. Alabama State (1 p.m. CT)

Alabama State looks to build consistency and move further up the standings.

School SWAC Record Overall Streak Bethune-Cookman 16-3 30-12 W1 Florida A&M 15-4 20-18 L1 Texas Southern 14-5 19-13 W1 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 12-6 19-23 L1 Grambling State 13-7 16-25 W2 Southern 11-7 18-20 W7 Alabama State 11-8 21-19 W1 Jackson State 8-11 18-23 W2 Mississippi Valley State 7-12 11-26 L7 Prairie View A&M 3-16 7-32 L6 Alcorn State 2-17 8-34 L8 Alabama A&M 2-17 8-34 L8

The bottom line

Saturday is shaping up to be a pivotal day in SWAC baseball. With Bethune-Cookman holding a slim edge, Florida A&M and Texas Southern are within striking distance, while teams like Southern and Grambling are building momentum at the right time.

If Friday was any indication, expect more fireworks—and possibly another shake-up in the standings—before the weekend is over.