NFL Running Back Mentoring His God-Brother at HBCU Program

The workout didn’t feel like the offseason. It felt like a preview. On one side stood Emanuel Wilson—fresh off signing his next NFL contract. On the other stood Fabian Duncan—a Charlotte native and one of the most productive backs in HBCU football.

But this wasn’t an NFL-branded workout at an HBCU. This is just what it looks like when Emanuel Wilson comes home.

Every offseason, when the NFL running back comes home to Charlotte, he finds his way back to “the cut” at Eddie C. McGirt field to work out with JCSU football.

Same field, same work, same standard.

And this spring, that meant sharing it with family… his godbrother and 2025 SIAC Player of the Year, Fabian Duncan.

“Nobody did it for me… so I had to come back”

Wilson didn’t have to build this routine.

But he chose to.

“It’s important to me because nobody did it for me… I just wanted to give back,” Wilson said in an interview for season four of the Brick x Brick with JCSU football docuseries.

Now, that presence has become part of the offseason rhythm.

Not as a visitor, but as a consistent resource.

“I try to give him everything that I didn’t get… pouring time into him,” he said of Duncan.

So the value isn’t just in showing up.

It’s in staying consistent.

A brotherhood, not a ladder

For Fabian Duncan, that consistency matters. Because this isn’t a one-time moment. It’s access.

“My God-brother… he set the tone of what I wanted to do,” Duncan said.

And every offseason, that tone gets reinforced.

“I push to be better than him… and he pushes me too,” Duncan said.

That’s the difference.

It’s not inspiration from afar.

It’s competition up close.

What it looks like from inside

Inside the locker room, it doesn’t feel like an NFL player dropping in.

It feels familiar.

Linebacker Vince Hill has seen Wilson from both sides—first as an opponent, now as part of the environment.

“I remember playing against Eman when I was at Tuskegee, just seeing how he carried himself, how he played,” Hill said.

Now, that standard is right in front of him.

“It’s like… You literally walked in my shoes, and now you’re here showing me what it takes,” he said.

The culture behind it

That access doesn’t happen by accident.

It reflects what Maurice Flowers has built.

“We’re process-driven. We started with a plan, and the plan didn’t change,” Flowers said.

Over time, that plan created something different.

A program that develops, retains relationships, and players come back to.

The next layer of Brick x Brick

That’s where this story becomes something bigger.

Because what’s happening on that field—Wilson mentoring Duncan, players pushing each other, a program redefining itself—is exactly what Brick x Brick has been capturing.

And now, expanding.

As the series moves into its next phase and into the streaming space, the focus isn’t just on games.

It’s on careers.

On relationships.

On the full arc of what it means to build something—on and off the field.

Moments like this aren’t just content.

They’re currency.

The kind that can evolve into NIL opportunities, long-form storytelling, and a deeper ecosystem around HBCU athletes.

The standard doesn’t reset—it rises

Spring ball at JCSU doesn’t feel like a reset.

It feels like a continuation.

Emanuel Wilson’s presence in Charlotte isn’t an anomaly.

It’s a signal.

The gap between HBCU football and the highest levels of the game isn’t as wide as it once seemed.

And inside this program, that belief is no longer hypothetical.

It’s lived.

Built rep by rep.

Conversation by conversation.

Brick x Brick.