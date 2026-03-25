SEC coaching opening draws HBCU star’s name

An SEC school is looking to fill a coaching vacancy, and the name Dawn Thornton of Alabama A&M is already in the mix. The Alabama Crimson Tide are seeking a replacement for Kristy Curry. Curry departed for South Florida after a stint in Tuscaloosa. Now, the spotlight turns to the vibrant talent pool within HBCU basketball.



Athletics director Greg Byrne wants a proven program builder. Thornton fits that exact profile with her championship pedigree. She previously transformed the Arkansas-Pine Bluff women’s basketball program. Her Golden Lions famously upset Arkansas 74-70 in December 2023. That signature victory proved her defensive schemes work against major conferences. She recently captured a SWAC regular-season title at Alabama A&M where she is 43-22 in two seasons. Winning consistently across different schools demonstrates her ability to run a program. Programs in the SEC demand coaches who can recruit aggressively.

HBCU to SEC pipeline has been established

Although well-known for her style, Dawn Thornton built her HBCU resume on relentless defensive pressure. That style mirrors the intensity required in the rugged SEC. Alabama needs a leader capable of executing high-level game plans. Her teams consistently force turnovers and convert them into transition points. Hiring from the HBCU ranks in the SEC is no longer unprecedented.

Auburn recently hired Norfolk State head coach Larry Vickers. Vickers guided the Tigers to a 15-17 record during his first year. His transition highlighted the viable pipeline from smaller Division I programs. Athletic departments recognize that elite coaches often operate with fewer resources.



Dawn Thornton maximizes her rosters through the transfer portal. She evaluates talent efficiently within the Deep South recruiting footprint. A move to Alabama would provide her with power-conference backing. HBCU coaches rarely get these opportunities despite on-court success against the odds. The SEC represents the absolute pinnacle of women’s college basketball. Her previous SWAC tournament championships at Prairie View A&M matter. Those rings highlight a career defined by cutting down nets. She demands accountability and toughness from every player she coaches. “I’ve never won a regular season championship, so this is very, very special,” she stated after her recent title run.

Dawn Thornton has proven she knows how to win

Alabama administrators are currently evaluating multiple candidates for the job. Dawn Thornton undeniably earned her spot on this coaching shortlist. Her win over Arkansas remains a historic a milestone. Competing in the SEC requires that exact level of execution. Tuscaloosa fans expect immediate results and deep postseason tournament runs. She already proved she can beat major programs head-to-head. AAMU knows what it has in Thornton, and it extended her after one season. But if the SEC program comes calling, Thornton has shown herself capable of beating those teams with less resources.