NFL Unveils New HBCU Showcase Ahead of 2026 Draft

The NFL has updated its pre-draft evaluation structure for HBCU prospects ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The league has replaced its standalone HBCU Combine with a newly formatted HBCU Showcase, which will now be held in conjunction with the International Player Pathway (IPP) Pro Day.

The NFL announced the format as part of its 2026 pre-draft evaluation schedule.

The combined event will take place March 28–30 in Ashburn, Virginia, with on-field workouts scheduled for March 30 at the Washington Commanders’ practice facility.

A New Structure for HBCU Evaluation

The HBCU Combine previously operated as a separate event for draft-eligible players from historically Black colleges and universities.

In 2026, that format has been replaced by a Showcase model that places HBCU prospects alongside international athletes in the same event window.

All 32 NFL teams are expected to attend and evaluate participants during the same workout schedule. Giving prospects a direct opportunity to perform in front of the full league ahead of the draft.

The 2026 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 23–25 in Pittsburgh.

Event Format and Schedule

The on-field workouts will be held at the BigBear.ai Performance Center at Commanders Park.

Offensive prospects are scheduled to begin drills at 8 a.m. ET. Defensive and specialist workouts will follow at 10:45 a.m. ET.

The event brings what were previously separate evaluation settings into a single on-field session in the final weeks before the draft.

Scouts will evaluate physical measurements, including height, weight, and wingspan, along with position-specific drills.

HBCU Showcase Participants

The 2026 event includes 48 HBCU prospects representing programs across the MEAC, SWAC, CIAA, and SIAC.

Among the participants are Howard defensive end Noah Miles, North Carolina Central quarterback Walker Harris, Morgan State linebacker Erick Hunter, and Jackson State defensive end Quincy Ivory. All players expected to draw heavy attention during pre-draft evaluations.

The full group also includes prospects from Division II programs like as DII player of the year, RB Curtis Allen of Virginia Union.

International Player Pathway Component

The International Player Pathway Pro Day will take place alongside the HBCU Showcase and includes 11 international prospects.

Six of those participants are eligible for selection in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, the remaining five can begin signing with NFL teams as free agents starting March 31.

The IPP program was established in 2017 to provide opportunities for athletes outside the traditional U.S. football pipeline. Participants complete a training period at IMG Academy before performing in front of NFL scouts.

Pre-Draft Timing

The combined event is scheduled less than one month before the 2026 NFL Draft.

It serves as one of the final pre-draft evaluation opportunities for players outside the NFL Combine and traditional pro day circuit, placing them in front of decision-makers across the league during a critical stretch of the draft process.