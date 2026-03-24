HBCU squad falls short in national title game

Langston University fell short of an NAIA title Tuesday, representing the HBCU community in a 76-71 defeat. This championship rematch at Municipal Auditorium lived up to the high expectations of every fan. Freed-Hardeman (34-1) beat Langston for the second time in three year to claim the red banner. The Lions concluded their impressive season with a final record of 29-7.

Orlando Thomas led the Lions with a standout 20-point performance on the big stage. He also pulled down eight rebounds while playing 32 high-intensity minutes. Antonio Lewis added 10 points and hit two three-pointers during the contest. Langston shot a solid 51 percent from the field throughout the game. However, 16 turnovers ultimately hindered their ability to take the lead late. Their opponent was far more efficient at the free-throw line during the second half. Freed-Hardeman connected on 23 of 26 attempts from the stripe. This 88.5 percent clip allowed them to seal the victory in Kansas City.

Chasing NAIA Glory and HBCU Legacy

This game was a testament to the enduring excellence ofLangston basketball. The Lions trailed 33-30 at the halftime break after a back-and-forth opening period. They continued to battle in the second half but could not overcome the Lions’ opponent. Phil Horton led Freed-Hardeman with 18 points and six rebounds. Jailen Anderson contributed 16 points while making 10 free throws for the winners. The loss marks the second time in three years the Lions reached the final. It highlights a standard of success rarely seen in the modern HBCU landscape.

The NAIA tournament has a long history of welcoming diverse basketball programs. It provided a vital platform for HBCU programs before other organizations integrated. This historic legacy was on full display as the Lions chased their first banner. Fans and alumni filled the arena to cheer for the pride of Oklahoma. The “Marching Pride” band provided the perfect soundtrack for this championship atmosphere. Every possession felt heavy as the clock ticked toward the final buzzer.

The Future of Langston Athletics

Coach Chris Wright has built a powerhouse that consistently competes for national honors. His players showed immense resilience despite the outcome of the final game. The Lions outshot their opponents from the field by a significant margin. They also controlled the paint with 11 offensive rebounds during the game. Jaden Williams provided a spark off the bench with seven points. Jay Wilson and Tajahri Cave each chipped in eight points for the reserves.

This depth will be key for the Lions as they look toward next season. The NAIA basketball world now knows the strength of this legendary HBCU program. They are no longer just participants; they are perennial championship contenders. Success in Kansas City has become a tradition for this determined group of young men. The Lions will return home with their heads held high tonight. Their journey this year captured the hearts of the entire university community. This team proved that they belong among the elite programs in college basketball. The pursuit of the red banner continues for the pride of Langston.