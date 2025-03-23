Leader of HBCU hoops power takes over SEC program

AUBURN, Ala.—Larry Vickers, who has spent the past decade at Norfolk State leading the HBCU women’s basketball program to unprecedented heights, including three consecutive conference championships and NCAA Tournament appearances. Has been named Auburn’s head women’s basketball coach, Athletics Director John Cohen announced Sunday. An 18-year coaching veteran, Vickers also spent eight years as a men’s assistant and associate head coach for the Spartans.

Since he took over, the program has achieved its most successful run in its Division I era. Posting a 177-99 record, including an 83-18 mark over the last three seasons. Prior to Vickers’ arrival, NSU finished with a winning record overall just three times. During last four years, his teams have had a 49-7 conference record, winning four regular season MEAC titles, along with three conference tournament titles. Combined with his time on the men’s staff, Vickers has been a part of nine conference championships at Norfolk State.

One name continually rose to the top

“Throughout the search process, one name continually rose to the top – Larry Vickers,” Cohen said. “Coach Vickers has an incredible technical understanding of women’s basketball. He demands excellence from his student-athletes, while fostering an environment for young women to succeed. His understanding of the new landscape of college athletics is impressive. No one has worked harder for an opportunity like this than Coach Vickers. I am excited to welcome LV, Charisse, and their family to the Plains.”

This season, Vickers led the HBCU to a program-record 30 wins, a perfect conference record and the MEAC regular season and tournament titles. The Spartans, who were undefeated in conference play, won 19 consecutive games entering the NCAA Tournament with the winning streak starting in late December with a victory at Auburn. Vickers also led the Spartans to a win at Missouri in November.

Words from coach

“I want to thank President Roberts, John Cohen and the entire search committee for this incredible opportunity to lead the Auburn women’s basketball program,” Vickers said. “Auburn is a great institution with one of the best athletics programs in the country. I am excited to get to work and help bring championship level success to our women’s basketball program. War Eagle!”

Vickers led Norfolk State to a then-Division I program-best 27-6 record and its second consecutive MEAC Tournament Championship in the 2023-24 season. NSU advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the third time in school history and went 13-1 in MEAC play, winning the conference regular season title as well.

Vickers earned his second MEAC Coach of the Year recognition while coaching the MEAC Player of the Year and HBCU Player of the Year Kierra Wheeler and MEAC Newcomer of the Year Diamond Johnson. Additionally, Vickers coached one All-MEAC Second Team selection and two MEAC All-Rookie selections.

Read the full press release on Larry Vicker’s move from HBCU to the SEC HERE.