WSSU goes local, regional in Tory Woodbury’s first recruiting class

WSSU football has its first signing haul under new head coach Tory Woodbury. In addition to 15 newcomers on National Signing Day, the Rams also added two key transfers who followed Woodbury from Norfolk State.

WSSU announced a 2026 signing class built heavily around North Carolina and Virginia, with additions on both sides of the ball and a clear emphasis on size, speed, and versatility.

“This recruiting class represents the character, discipline, and academic and athletic ability it takes to build the core here at WSSU to restore the standard and get us back to where we belong,” Woodbury said. “We are just getting started.”

The 15-player group includes multiple defensive backs, a quarterback, several wideouts, and pieces in the trenches. It’s the type of volume class that helps a new staff lay a foundation quickly. WSSU also leaned into in-state familiarity with local signees from Winston-Salem and Greensboro, continuing a traditional pipeline that has fueled the program at its best.

Norfolk State transfers follow Woodbury

Two of the more notable additions are Norfolk State transfers. Outside linebacker Avir Johnson (6-foot-4, 242) and wide receiver Taron Biles-Walker (5-foot-9, 185). Both these players were at NSU last season where Woodbury was assistant head coach and special teams coordinator. Those additions matter for a roster trying to turn over quickly. They bring college experience and — just as importantly — immediate familiarity with Woodbury’s expectations and culture.

On offense, WSSU signed Brayden Jeffries, a 6-foot-1 quarterback from Dudley High School in Greensboro. The Rams also added length and target size at receiver with 6-foot-5 Justin Bridgers (SW Edgecombe) and 6-foot-3 Brayon “King” Rhodes (Independence/Charlotte), plus playmaking options like Ja’Khi Purcell (St. Pauls) and the transfer Biles-Walker. At tight end, Gavin Palmore (Ben L. Smith) gives WSSU another athletic, matchup-focused piece.

Specialists were part of the plan as well. Punter Anthony Barrett (Highland Springs, Va.) was highlighted as a field-position weapon. Long snapper Maddox Creason (Davie County) was noted as one of the top at his position in the state. These are details that often get overlooked until they decide a close game. Anyone who watched WSSU last year can attest.

Defensively, the Rams loaded up on the back end with multiple defensive backs. Tyler Coleman (Northeast Guilford), Jalen Davis (Mt. Tabor), Derrick Reid Jr. (Carver) are all long and lanky. Transfer Shawn Seagraves is an experienced corner listed from Fayetteville State. WSSU also added front-seven bodies with Kadyn Seamster (West Craven), Ezekiel Reed (Grays Creek). Along with Johnson, they give Woodbury options to build speed off the edge and physicality in the middle.

WSSU is stacking athletes, adding experience through the portal, and trying to accelerate the rebuild with a regional footprint that makes sense. Under a new head coach, the Rams’ 2026 class looks like a first step toward the “Restore the Standard” theme Woodbury is already putting on the program.