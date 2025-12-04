NFL vet, Super Bowl champ Tory Woodbury WSSU coaching hire

The former HBCU star and longtime NFL player and coach Tory Woodbury has been chosen as the next head coach at WSSU. The move will bring one of the program’s most accomplished sons back to the place where his legend began. Football Scoop reported the move early on Thursday, and an HBCU Gameday source has confirmed that Tory Woodbury is indeed the selection. His hire is expected to receive final approval during the Dec. 5 Board of Trustees meeting.



Woodbury will replace Robert Massey, who resigned after six seasons of leading the program. He was the first coach to leave Winston-Salem State University without a CIAA championship in over 50 years.

For the Winston-Salem native, this moment completes a full-circle journey more than two decades in the making.

A HBCU Star Turned NFL Playmaker

Before he ever stepped foot on an NFL sideline, Tory Woodbury made his name at WSSU. A walk-on who transformed into one of the most electrifying players in program history, Woodbury led the Rams to back-to-back CIAA championships and etched his name across the school record book. By the time he finished his college career, he had thrown for more than 4,500 yards, rushed for over 1,000, and tied the program record with 60 total touchdowns. His versatility and competitive drive made him one of the defining stars of late-90s HBCU football.

That production earned him a shot at the professional ranks. Woodbury signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2001 and carved out a role as a special teams threat. He later spent time with the New Orleans Saints, Buffalo Bills, and in the CFL—continuing to build a reputation as one of the most adaptable and resourceful players to come out of WSSU.

Tory Woodbury spent last season on Michael Vick’s staff at Norfolk State.

Building an HBCU-to-NFL Coaching Pipeline

After retiring from playing, Tory Woodbury transitioned seamlessly into coaching and scouting. He joined the staff at Delaware State under his head coach Kermit Blount and later followed him to Johnson C. Smith. He spent several years in Charlotte bore turning He spent five years with the Los Angeles Rams organization, including a role as assistant special teams coach and a spot on the staff that won Super Bowl LVI. His climb through the NFL coaching world positioned him as one of the most accomplished modern alumni of any HBCU program.

Woodbury then began contributing directly to the development of HBCU talent. He coached at Morgan State in 2022, in the XFL, and at Howard in 2024 before joining Michael Vick’s staff at Norfolk State in 2025. His trajectory mirrors the growing synergy between HBCU coaching staffs and the NFL, as more programs lean on alumni with pro-level résumés to elevate their football operations.

Coming Home to Lead

Now WSSU turns to one of its own—an alumnus, a hometown product, an HBCU success story, and an NFL champion—to guide the Rams into their next era. For Tory Woodbury, the journey home is complete. For WSSU, a new chapter begins as it looks to get back to glory.