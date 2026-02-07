HBCU says it is on the road to financial recovery

Saint Augustine’s University leaders say the HBCU is are moving into a new phase of governance and financial planning. The Raleigh HBCU continues to navigate a multi-year crisis tied to declining finances and an ongoing accreditation fight.

Saint Augustine’s University said its Board of Trustees—led by chair Sophie Gibson, t—has taken “deliberate actions” to strengthen oversight and set a framework for renewal ahead of the 2026–2027 academic year.

HBCU experienced several turbulent years

The announcement comes after several turbulent years for Saint Augustine’s University. This including heightened scrutiny from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). SACSCOC placed the University on probation in December 2022, citing multiple financial standards. Reports mounted of instability that included difficulties meeting obligations.

In late 2023, SACSCOC voted to remove SAU from membership, prompting an appeal and arbitration process that briefly altered the trajectory. But the dispute intensified again in 2024 and 2025 as the school sought to demonstrate financial controls and long-term viability. WUNC reported that continued financial instability was a driving factor in the accreditor’s actions and referenced significant outstanding obligations.

The HBCU also made major operational shifts amid the turmoil. In spring 2024, SAU transitioned to remote learning, a move that reflected the disruption surrounding its financial and accreditation challenges. The latest release says remote classes began Jan. 14 and that academic programs and essential student services are continuing.

Cost-cutting followed. In November 2024, Saint Augustine’s University announced sweeping reductions—cutting about half of its workforce and discontinuing certain programs. These steps, officials said, were necessary to reduce expenses by roughly $17 million.

An attempt to move forward

Against that backdrop, the Board in December appointed Dr. Jennie Ward-Robinson as interim president to maintain executive continuity. The release also says SAU is advancing financial stabilization measures and a sustainability plan with support from Self-Help and other partners, while declining to discuss specific transactions or negotiations.

“SAU has taken meaningful steps to strengthen governance, institutional leadership, and planning,” said Sophie Gibson, Chair of the Board of Trustees. “We are building a Board with the experience and discipline required for this moment. Our focus is on restoring stability, rebuilding trust, and positioning SAU for sustainable success. We welcome continued engagement from our students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors, faith partners, community leaders, institutional partners, and supporters of all kinds as we work together to secure a strong future for this historic institution.”

Saint Augustine’s University said it “remains operational and accredited.” It framed the Board’s latest actions as a turning point grounded in transparency and stewardship as the HBCU works to protect its mission and legacy.