HBCU programs have four of college basketball’s top scorers

What if you were told that four of college basketball’s top scorers all come from HBCUs?

Not one.

Not two.

Not three.

Four HBCU players currently rank inside the top 40 of college basketball’s scoring leaders. Even more impressive — they all hail from the same conference.

For years, the SWAC has been labeled as a football-first league. But this season, the conference’s basketball talent is forcing the nation to pay attention. The Southwestern Athletic Conference is producing elite scorers at a level that rivals any league in the country.

The SWAC Is Becoming a Scoring Hotbed in HBCU Basketball

The rise of HBCU basketball has been steady, but this season feels different. The numbers back it up.

Daeshun Ruffin, Tai’reon Joseph, Michael James, and Michael Jacobs are all top-40 scorers nationally. Their performances haven’t come quietly either. They’ve done it against conference rivals and Power Five opponents alike.

That combination of consistency, efficiency, and fearlessness is redefining how people view HBCU hoops.

Michael Jacobs, Southern University: Quietly Dominant

Southern University senior guard Michael Jacobs has been one of the most consistent scorers in the SWAC.

The 6’2” guard is averaging 19.7 points per game, placing him 33rd nationally. Jacobs has raised his level in conference play, highlighted by a 30-point explosion against Prairie View A&M.

That performance came just one game after he scored 27 points against Texas Southern. He shot better than 50 percent from the field. Jacobs continues to prove he can score efficiently while carrying a heavy offensive load.

Michael James, Mississippi Valley State: Hometown Hero on a Tear

Mississippi Valley State junior guard Michael James has been electric all season.

The 6’1” hometown product is averaging 20.7 points per game, ranking 20th in the nation. James announced himself early, dropping 35 points in just his second game of the season against MUW.

He followed that up with another monster performance, scoring 32 points on 65 percent shooting against SEC opponent Texas A&M. He went 7-for-10 from three-point range. His ability to score at all three levels has made him one of the most dangerous guards in HBCU basketball.

Tai’reon Joseph, Prairie View A&M: Built for the Big Stage

Graduate student Tai’reon Joseph has been here before — and he’s better than ever.

The 6’3” Prairie View A&M guard is averaging 21 points per game, tied for 13th nationally. Joseph thrives under pressure, as shown by his 34-point performance against LSU. He knocked down five three-pointers.

Joseph has consistently torched SWAC opponents as well, including a 32-point outing against Southern. His scoring versatility makes him one of the toughest matchups in the conference.

Daeshun Ruffin, Jackson State: A Walking Bucket

And then there’s Daeshun Ruffin. The former McDonalds All-American is playing like one right now.

The 5’10” Jackson State guard is one of the most dangerous scorers in college basketball, regardless of level. Ruffin is averaging 23.3 points per game, tied for second in the nation.

He’s already scored 30 or more points six times this season. That includes a 36-point performance against Hampton on 72 percent shooting. Ruffin is currently riding a historic stretch with three straight 30-point games:

30 vs Florida A&M

38 vs Grambling

35 vs Southern

At this point, it’s impossible to believe NBA scouts aren’t taking notice.

Is It Time the Nation Truly Respected HBCU Basketball?

These performances are not flukes.

All four players have delivered against stronger competition, proving that HBCU talent belongs on the national stage. The SWAC is no longer just a football conference — it’s becoming a proving ground for elite basketball scorers.

With four of the top 40 scorers in the country coming from HBCUs, and all from the same conference, the message is clear.

It’s time for the basketball world — and NBA scouts — to open their eyes and take a deeper look.