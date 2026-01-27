Human Jukebox Drops 2026 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule

For decades, Southern University’s Human Jukebox has been inseparable from New Orleans, Louisiana’s Mardi Gras season. In 2026, the HBCU band continues that tradition.

The world-renowned Southern University Marching Band has officially released its Mardi Gras 2026 parade schedule. The lineup includes six performances across Louisiana. As a result, the Human Jukebox will again stand among the most anticipated attractions of Carnival season.

From North Baton Rouge to New Orleans, the schedule reflects a legacy built on precision, power, and cultural influence.

A Sound Built on Tradition

The Southern University Marching Band was founded in 1947 by T. Leroy Davis. At first, the program focused on traditional marching fundamentals. Over time, however, it evolved into a high-energy performance powerhouse.

The nickname “Human Jukebox” emerged in the early 1970s. A writer for the Southern University Digest observed that the band could seemingly play any song on demand. As a result, the name stuck.

That identity was solidified under Dr. Isaac Greggs, who led the HBCU band program for 36 years from 1969 to 2005. During his tenure, the Louisiana band rose to national prominence.

Mardi Gras and the Human Jukebox

The Human Jukebox’s style naturally aligns with Mardi Gras. Its bold brass sound mirrors New Orleans’ musical traditions. Additionally, its energy fits the spectacle of Carnival season.

Former band members and longtime spectators recall performances dating back to the late 1960s. Over time, these appearances became annual traditions.

Beyond pageantry, Mardi Gras appearances carry financial importance. In past seasons, the band earned more than $20,000 from parade performances. Those funds helped support travel, equipment, and operations. At the same time, the band strengthened its community ties.

History Behind Each Parade Stop

Krewe of Oshun (Feb. 6)

The Human Jukebox has been a featured attraction since the krewe’s early years. Notably, their presence remains a major draw in North Baton Rouge.

Kentwood Mardi Gras (Feb. 7)

The band has appeared regularly for several years. Video of performances dates back to at least 2020.

Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale (Feb. 8)

The Human Jukebox is a frequent participant in this all-female krewe. In fact, performances date back to 2016.

Krewe of Tucks (Feb. 14)

This parade serves as both a performance opportunity and a fundraiser. Consequently, it plays an important role in supporting band operations.

Krewe of Bacchus (Feb. 15)

One of Mardi Gras’ largest krewes, Bacchus consistently features the Human Jukebox as a marquee act.

Krewe of Zulu (Feb. 17)

Marching in Zulu on Mardi Gras Day is considered a major honor. As a result, it remains a cornerstone of the band’s annual schedule.

The band also previously led the Mystic Krewe of Nyx parade. However, that relationship ended in 2020 following controversy over a social media post.

A Legacy Beyond Carnival

While Mardi Gras remains central, the Human Jukebox’s influence extends nationwide.

The HBCU band has performed at eight Super Bowls, including the Super Bowl LIX pregame show in 2025. In addition, they have marched in three presidential inauguration parades.

They also made history by becoming the first and only marching band to open the Tournament of Roses Parade from their own campus.

Ultimately, those national moments reinforce what Mardi Gras audiences already know. When the Human Jukebox takes the street, it becomes more than a parade. It becomes the event.