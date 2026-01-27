HBCU Football Opens 2026 with Primetime Showcase

HBCU football will open the 2026 season the way it was meant to — on a national stage, under bright lights, and full of meaning. On Saturday, Aug. 29, Howard University and Alabama A&M will meet in the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. The game will air nationally on ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET, placing two motivated programs squarely in the national spotlight.

Now entering its 21st year, the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge remains one of the sport’s premier showcases. Each season, it serves as the official opening act for HBCU football. In December, the Celebration Bowl provides the closing chapter.

Since its launch in 2005, the event has traveled across the Southeast. It began at Legion Field in Birmingham, moved to Orlando, and eventually settled in Atlanta. Today, it opens the college football season in Week Zero at Center Parc Stadium.

Because of that history, the Challenge has become synonymous with exposure, culture, and competition.

In 2026, that spotlight falls on two teams entering defining moments.

New Era for Howard, Big Moment for Ted White

For Howard, this game represents a fresh start.

The Bison will open the season under first-year head coach Ted White, an alumnus and one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in program history. Earlier this month, Howard officially announced White’s return after more than two decades of coaching experience at the collegiate and professional levels.

Naturally, the stage carries weight.

“There is no bigger way to begin this journey than representing Howard University on a national platform that celebrates HBCU football,” White told Howard University’s The Dig publication. “This game is about pride, preparation, and setting the standard.”

Previously, Howard appeared in the Challenge in 2022. That night ended in a loss to Alabama State. This time, the Bison return to Atlanta still searching for their first victory in the event.

Importantly, Howard brings momentum. Running back Eden James, son of NFL great Edgerrin James, is expected to be a key leader after helping power the Bison to a 10–9 win over Florida A&M in the 2025 Orange Blossom Classic.

Alabama A&M Returns With Something to Prove

Meanwhile, Alabama A&M enters with similar urgency.

The Bulldogs will make their second appearance in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge and their first since 2014. That debut came against North Carolina A&T and ended in a decisive loss. Since then, the program has waited for another chance on this stage.

Additionally, the matchup marks just the second meeting between Alabama A&M and Howard in program history. The unfamiliarity adds intrigue. Early-season games often reward preparation and discipline more than reputation.

Because of that, neither team enters with an edge.

History, Urgency, and a Conference Edge

Notably, neither Howard nor Alabama A&M has won a MEAC/SWAC Challenge game.

As the event enters its third decade, the MEAC holds an 11–7 advantage in the all-time series. That context adds pressure and purpose on both sides.

Howard Athletic Director Kery Davis emphasized that the moment extends beyond football.

“The Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge represents everything that makes HBCU football special,” Davis told The Dig. “Opening the season on ABC allows Howard University to showcase our program, our alumni, and our commitment to competing at the highest level.”

In short, this is a brand moment as much as a football game.

No Better Way to Open the Season

Week Zero games often blend into the broader college football calendar. This one will not.

Instead, Howard and Alabama A&M will open the 2026 season with a nationally televised showcase. The setting is major. The stakes are clear. The motivations are aligned.

Ultimately, this matchup delivers exactly what the MEAC/SWAC Challenge promises every year.

For HBCU football, the season will begin in Atlanta loudly, proudly, and competitively — just as it should.