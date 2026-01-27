Historic HBCU Football Rivalry Returns for Two-Game Series

One of the most recognizable matchups in HBCU football is officially back on the calendar. Tennessee State and Florida A&M (FAMU) will renew their historic rivalry beginning Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, marking the first meeting between the programs since 2017 and the start of a two-game home-and-home series that will stretch into the 2027 season.

Tennessee State Director of Athletics Dr. Mikki Allen announced the agreement Monday, setting the stage for the 56th all-time meeting between two of the most tradition-rich programs in Black college football.

The Tigers will travel to Tallahassee in 2026 before hosting the Rattlers in Nashville in 2027 as the designated home team. Kickoff time for the 2026 contest will be announced at a later date.

“This rivalry represents the very foundation of HBCU football—tradition, excellence, and community,” Allen said. “Reconnecting with Florida A&M allows us to honor the past while intentionally laying the groundwork for a long-term, annual matchup that our fans, alumni, and student-athletes can look forward to for years to come.”

Few matchups in HBCU football history carry the weight and visibility of Tennessee State versus FAMU. The Tigers currently hold a 31–24 edge in the all-time series, a margin that only adds to the intrigue as the rivalry reawakens.

The programs last met in 2017 at the Tampa Classic, where Tennessee State earned a 24–13 victory—part of a six-game winning streak by the Tigers dating back to 2010. FAMU, meanwhile, enjoyed its own dominant stretch earlier in the rivalry, winning eight straight meetings from 2002 to 2009.

Classic Stages, Historic Moments

The TSU–FAMU rivalry has long thrived on college football’s biggest HBCU stages. The two programs have faced off 21 times in classic settings, including 17 combined appearances in the Atlanta Football Classic (formerly the Atlanta Ebony Classic), helping cement the matchup as a national draw.

Other notable venues in the rivalry’s history include:

Orange Blossom Classic (1956)

(1956) Gateway Classic (1993)

(1993) John Merritt Classic (2012)

(2012) Tampa Classic (2017)

(2017) TSU Homecoming Games (1971, 1979, 1994, 2014)

One of the most memorable moments came on Oct. 25, 1969, when Tennessee State defeated Florida A&M 33–20 in front of 20,000 fans—still the third-largest crowd ever to witness a game on TSU’s campus.

Legends on the Sidelines

Beyond the wins and losses, the rivalry has featured some of the most influential coaches in HBCU football history. Florida A&M legends Jake Gaither, Rudy Hubbard, and Billy Joe all left their mark on the series, while Tennessee State icon John Merritt helped elevate the matchup into a national showcase.

What the Renewal Means

The return of Tennessee State vs. FAMU is more than a scheduling announcement—it’s a statement about preserving tradition in an evolving college football landscape. For two programs that helped define the national profile of HBCU football, the renewed series reconnects past excellence with future ambition.

With a home-and-home format now locked in for 2026 and 2027, the Tigers and Rattlers aren’t just revisiting history—they’re adding the next chapter to one of HBCU football’s most enduring rivalries.