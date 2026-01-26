Former Jackson State star added to Pro Bowl roster

Former Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been named to the NFL Pro Bowl Games, adding another milestone to his rise from HBCU standout to NFL quarterback.

Sanders, now with the Cleveland Browns, was added to the Pro Bowl roster as a replacement for New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, whose team advanced to Super Bowl LX, a source confirmed to ESPN. NFL reporter Jordan Schultz first reported the news.





Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders flexes after a score. (Josh Williams/HBCU Gameday)

Shedeur Sanders’ Rookie NFL Season with the Browns

Selected 144th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders started the final seven games of the season for Cleveland.

In those starts, Sanders completed 56.6 percent of his passes for 1,400 yards, throwing seven touchdown passes and 10 interceptions. He also contributed as a runner, gaining 169 rushing yards and scoring one touchdown on 21 carries.

The Browns finished 3–4 in games started by Sanders, who stepped into the lineup late in the season amid injuries.

How Sanders Earned a Pro Bowl Opportunity

Sanders was not selected to the original Pro Bowl roster or named as an alternate when selections were announced on Dec. 23. However, several AFC quarterbacks became unavailable due to injuries or team commitments.

Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers) and Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) were sidelined late in the season, while other quarterbacks including Patrick Mahomes, Daniel Jones, and Bo Nix suffered season-ending injuries. Trevor Lawrence, one of the top alternates, opted not to participate.

Those circumstances opened the door for Sanders, who will now take part in the league’s all-star festivities.

Shedeur Sanders looks to pass against Southern

A Dominant Career at Jackson State

Before reaching the NFL, Sanders built a historic résumé at Jackson State, becoming one of the most productive quarterbacks in HBCU football history.

Over two seasons with the Tigers, Sanders threw for 6,983 passing yards, 70 touchdowns, and just 14 interceptions.

In 2021, he passed for 3,231 yards and 30 touchdowns, completing nearly 66 percent of his throws. He followed that with an even stronger 2022 season, throwing for 3,752 yards and 40 touchdowns while leading Jackson State to a SWAC championship.

Sanders’ success helped shine a national spotlight on HBCU football and reinforced the league’s ability to produce NFL-caliber talent.

Pro Bowl Games Head to San Francisco

The 2026 Pro Bowl Games mark the fourth year of the NFL’s revamped all-star format, which features weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game instead of a traditional full-contact contest.

This year’s events will be held in San Francisco ahead of the Super Bowl. Pro Football Hall of Famers Jerry Rice (NFC) and Steve Young (AFC) will coach the teams in the flag football showdown on Feb. 3.

From HBCU to the NFL Spotlight

Sanders’ Pro Bowl selection represents another breakthrough moment for former HBCU players making an impact at the highest level of professional football.

From Jackson State to the NFL, Shedeur Sanders’ journey continues to redefine what’s possible for HBCU quarterbacks on the national stage.