NCAA adds flag football as emerging sport with HBCU lead

NCAA approval of women’s Flag Football as an emerging sport marks a major milestone for HBCU athletics and conference-led innovation.

The decision was approved on Jan. 16 at the 2026 NCAA Convention near Washington, D.C. Representatives from all three divisions supported the move. The designation takes effect immediately for the 2026 spring season. The CIAA will add it as a sponsored varsity sport starting in 2026-2027 season.

For HBCU programs, the moment is years in the making. The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association tested the sport first. The CIAA played a preliminary Flag Football season during spring 2025 with Winston-Salem State winning it all.

CIAA takes a big step forward

CIAA leadership played a direct role in pushing the sport forward. Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams-Parker also serves as chair of the NCAA Committee on Access, Opportunity and Impact. That dual role positioned the conference at the center of national decision-making.

“Welcoming women’s flag football into the Emerging Sports for Women is a meaningful step toward expanding access, equity and opportunity,” McWilliams said. “This sport has already sparked passion nationwide, and now countless young women will see a path that once didn’t exist.”

Her leadership underscores how HBCU conferences are shaping the national conversation. The CIAA did not wait for NCAA direction. Instead, it built a championship model that helped prove viability.

The NCAA cited rapid growth as a major factor. Flag Football has expanded at youth, high school, and college levels. The sport is also set to debut at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

“The addition of flag football to the Emerging Sports for Women program underscores our commitment to expanding athletic opportunities,” said Juan Hernandez, vice chair of the NCAA committee. “The sport’s rapid growth shows clear demand.”

The Emerging Sports for Women program is designed to create long-term opportunity. Sports must reach 40 varsity sponsors to be considered for championship status. Schools meeting minimum participation requirements can count immediately.

According to the NCAA, at least 40 schools planned to sponsor women’s Flag Football at the varsity level for 2025-26. Projections suggest as many as 60 could compete in spring 2026. That growth could accelerate the path to championship recognition.

HBCU student-athletes are already feeling the impact. Alabama State player Ki’Lolo Westerlund said the decision validates years of work.

“This sport has changed my life in ways I never imagined,” Westerlund said. “This vote gives future generations of women a real reason to believe.”

National partners also backed the move. USA Football and the RCX Sports Foundation submitted the application. Both organizations are working with NFL support to grow women’s Flag Football nationwide.

For the CIAA, the NCAA decision confirms its early leadership. The conference hosted a championship before national approval arrived. That approach now serves as a blueprint.

As Flag Football continues its rise, HBCU programs are no longer catching up. In this case, they helped lead the way.